Who Is TA Aamir Hasan? Shah Batteries Director At The Centre of ₹98.47 Crore GST Fraud Investigation

Who is T.A. Aamir Hasan? T.A. Aamir Hasan, is a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur connected with the electrical manufacturing space, and he has recently found himself under scrutiny in a big GST fraud probe where alleged misuse of Input Tax Credit (ITC) is being discussed. In this case, he is tied with Shah Batteries Private Limited, a private limited company that was incorporated on May 1, 2024 and it is based out of Balanagar, Hyderabad, Telangana. The firm works in the making of primary cells and rechargeable batteries. And apparently, it ramped up its financial activity pretty quickly right after it started. So what looked like a briskly growing manufacturing setup, has now started to attract regulatory focus. The authorities claim there was participation in a wide GST fraud scheme that was centered on bogus ITC claims, which led to an investigation by the Telangana Commercial Taxes Department and then to legal action afterward.

Allegations In The GST Fraud Case On T.A. Aamir Hasan

The whole case involving Shah Batteries Private Limited and its promoter, T.A. Aamir Hasan, kinda turns on an alleged ₹98.47 crore fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) scam, according to investigators it looks like a carefully arranged tax puzzle that just didn’t really work out on paper. As per the authorities, the main claim is that 17 bogus, or shell, firms were created and then used. These entities were allegedly involved in circulating fake invoices, which then helped spin up fraudulent ITC. After that, the claimed credits were passed along to Shah Batteries Private Limited, so its tax burden could be reduced. Later on, the shell setups were either shut down, or their GST registrations were cancelled, in a way that feels like erasing a digital trace once the task was already done. Investigators also describe it as a loop of circular dealing. In their view, goods apparently moved more on documents than in actual practice.

The firms allegedly put out invoices without any real supply of goods or services, and meanwhile the GST filings were traced back to one computer system. That detail alone raised eyebrows about some sort of centralized hand behind the operation.

On the financial side, the figures are hard to ignore. Between April 2025 and April 2026, the company reportedly declared a turnover close to ₹571 crore, paid only ₹45.42 lakh as cash taxes, and then adjusted a sizable part of its liability by using the alleged fake ITC valued at ₹98.47 crore. Authorities say this shows a sharp mismatch between the scale of business and the actual tax contribution, and that mismatch is what triggered deeper checks and enforcement action.

Arrest, Evidence & Ongoing GST Probe

Arrest & Enforcement Action

Telangana Commercial Taxes Department issued a 2-month compliance notice to fix discrepancies

to fix discrepancies No resolution within the given window, according to authorities

T.A. Aamir Hasan was subsequently arrested under the Telangana GST Act, 2017

He was later remanded to judicial custody, moving the case from “notice stage” to serious legal action

Investigation Findings (Where the digital GST dots started connecting)

GST returns of all 17 shell firms traced back to a single computer system

Invoice pattern analysis indicated circular trading loops under GST framework

Filing behaviour suggested a centralised control point for GST submissions

Investigators flagged coordinated GST activity rather than isolated compliance filings

Corporate & Management Background

Company incorporated on May 1, 2024

Registered base: Balanagar, Hyderabad

Initial structure: ₹1 lakh paid-up capital

Rapid expansion later reportedly included high-value financial borrowings/charges under GST-linked operations

Legal Status & Ongoing GST Probe

The case is now officially registered under the GST fraud provisions of the Telangana GST Act, 2017, and honestly what started as a routine GST check has basically turned into this full-blown “follow the digital breadcrumbs” investigation. The authorities are going through electronic GST records, following invoice trails under GST scrutiny and also digging into GST filing metadata that kind of quietly keeps track of who did what, when, and even from which system. Now add login traces into the mix and well it’s less about paperwork now, and more about digital footprints refusing to stay hidden. Investigators are also widening the lens beyond just one single name, they’re looking at multiple directors and a whole network of GST-linked entities that may have been part of the same operational chain. The bigger question being asked is really simple: was this basically structured compliance or was it structured manipulation?

So in short, what kicked off as a routine GST review didn’t stay routine for long, it shifted into a data-heavy probe where invoices, logins, and filing patterns are now telling a story that the paperwork alone never intended to disclose.

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