Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs or the CBIC issued a notification last week about GST registration with Aadhaar authentication that comes into effect from August, 21, 2020. Securing Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration for small businesses is now possible with a quick authentication of credidentials using the Aadhaar card. This decision of the board is likely to honour the honest taxpayers and highlight the fraud entities in the GST as well.

Steps to follow while opting Aadhaar authentication for GST registration:

Visit the official website, gst.gov.in

Go to Services, navigate to Registraion under thar, click on New Registration.

While applying for the GST registraion, you will land upon an option that enables you to authenticate Aadhar.

You will have to select either YES or NO option before going forward, click on YES for Aadhar authentication.

You willl recieve a link to authenticate your move on the mobile number and Email ID registered with the GST.

Click on that (authentication) link and you will be directed to a new page

Enter Aadhar number and click on Validate.

You will recieve a One Time Password (OTP) on your Email and mobile number for confirmation.

After validation is confirmed, you will recieve a message ensuring successful e-KYC authentication.

