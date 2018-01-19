Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday after the 25th Goods and Services Tax (GST) council meeting announced a GST rate cut on 29 goods and 53 categories. The much-talked demand of bringing the petroleum products under the ambit of GST, however, did not come for discussion. Meanwhile, the council may soon come with a more simplified way for filing returns as the issue was discussed in the meeting. Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani may soon meet all the concerned officials in further simplifying the return filing process. After a GST rate cut on several goods and services, check out what all has gone cheap.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) council on Thursday held its 25th meeting where it approved the change in the tax rates of 29 goods and 53 categories. The council meeting was held under the supervision of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The changes in the rate of goods and services will be applicable from January 25. Following the change of rate in the GST tax slabs, a price cut is also now likely to be expected once the changed rates are implemented on January 25.

The GST council in its 25th meeting on Thursday also discussed to further simplify the filing of returns. Speaking on the simplifying the filing of returns, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani will be meeting all the concerned officials, members of the council to discuss the matter and make the system more productive and easy. Infosys is the service provider of GSTN. GSTR 3B return filing will continue and all buyers and sellers will continue to load their invoices. Initially, there will be 3B return and the supplier invoice would be adequate. The Council felt that once the GoM, IT Committee and Nandan Nilekani discuss the matter and formalise it, then it will be circulated among the ministers and approval will be taken during the next GST Council meeting.

What all has gone cheap after GST rate cut on 29 goods and 54 services

Old and used motor vehicles all set to get cheaper after GST rate cut from 18% to 12%.

Public transport buses running on bio-fuels, sugar-boiled confectionery will also now attract 12% GST instead of 18%

After GST rate slashed to 0%, 29 Handicraft products will now be cheaper.

Goods such as bio-diesel, packaged drinking water, drip, irrigation system, bio-pesticides will now be cheaper after GST rate cut to 12% from 18%.

A welcome for the diamond industry in the nation as diamonds and precious stones will now attract 0.25% GST instead of 3 percent.

Vibhuti and de-oiled brown rice are also set to get cheaper as it will attract 0% tax.

While a rate cut on several goods and services was given a green signal in the 25th GST council meet, however, there was no decision on including the petroleum products within the ambit of GST. The remaining issues will be discussed in the next GST council meeting.