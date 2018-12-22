GST wind down LIVE updates: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says only 34 items in 28 per cent slab now: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council has cut rates of 33 items from 18 per cent to 12 per cent and 5 per cent. According to the finance minister, 0.5 or 1 per cent of the total 1,200-odd items including luxury items such as big cars, aircraft and demerit goods (such as cigarettes) will continue to remain in the 28 per cent slab. Jaitley also said the Law Fitment Committee will take a view on GST on real estate on Sunday meeting as there is a consensus that something needs to be done on this.
The BJP has been in a bit of churn after losing assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to the Congress. Party insiders had been vocal in their demands for the leadership and government to come up with populist measures that could prevent the momentum for 2019 from being dissipated. Several BJP state government were quick to announce loan waivers following the new Congress chief ministers’ announcements. More plans may be in the offing with the government to head confidently into the election year 2019. The unravelling of multiple structures of taxation in the GST is a key declaration but the government’s sudden decision shows the BJP is firmly in damage control mode.
Total Gross GST revenue collected in November, 2018 is Rs 97,637 crore of which CGST is Rs 16,812 crore, SGST is Rs 23,070 crore, IGST is Rs 49,726 crore (including Rs 24,133 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,031 crore(including Rs 842 crore collected on imports). During the Current Financial Year 2018-19, between April 2018 to November 2018, 3196 cases of Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion involving Rs 12766.85 Crore were identified while Rs 7909.96 Crore was recovered during the period April 2018 to November 2018. The Government of India has taken various measures to check GST evasion including Intelligence based enforcement; E-Way bill squads; Systematic Analysis of Data and Setting-up of Directorate General (Analytics & Risk Management) among others.
List of items which have been brought under 18 per cent slab
1. Pulleys, transmission shafts and cranks, gear boxes etc
2. Monitors and TVs of up to screen size of 32 inches
3. Re-treaded or used pneumatic tyres of rubber;
4. Power banks of lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are already at 18%. This will bring parity in GST rate of power bank and lithium ion battery.
Digital cameras, video camera recorders, and video game consoles brought down to 18%
Among the items that have been brought down from the 28 per cent slab to 18 per cent slab include digital cameras, video camera recorders, and video game consoles. All parts and accessories for disabled persons like wheelchair have been brought down from 28 per cent to 5 per cent slab.
Movie tickets up to Rs 100 brought down to 12%
Accessories for carriages for specially abled persons have been brought down to 5%. Movie tickets up to Rs 100 brought down to 12% and above Rs 100 has been brought down to 18% from 28%.
Jan-Dhan account holders exempted from GST
The finance minister said the services supplied by the banks to Jan-Dhan account holders will be exempted from GST. Monitors and television screens, tyres, power banks of Lithium-ion batteries have brought down from 28% to 18% slab.
GST Council approves proposal to form 7-Member GoM to study revenue trend
The 31st GST Council meeting has approved proposal to form a 7-Member Group of Ministers to study the revenue trend, including analysing the reasons for structural patterns affecting the revenue collection in some of the states. The study would include the underlying reasons for deviation from the revenue collection targets vis a vis original assumptions discussed during the design of the GST system, its implementation and related structural issues: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
New GST rates will be effective from 1st January 2019: Jaitly
Jaitly said today's GST rate reduction will have an overall impact on revenue of Rs 5500 crore. The new GST rates will be effective from 1st January 2019.
No GST cut on cement and auto parts: Jaitley
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday briefed the media on the decisions taken in GST Council meet. He said there is no GST cut on cement and auto parts