Guarantee AI Innovation Is For The “Good of Humanity”

The summit, organized by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), has grown exponentially since its inception in 2020.

The Global AI Summit (GAIN) in Riyadh concluded on a high after the summit welcomed more than 30,000 delegates from across the globe over three days. The live stream of the summit received 3.7m views.

Building on the success of previous editions, GAIN 2024 featured more than 450 speakers from 100 countries, participating in 150 sessions. It also witnessed over 25 launches and announcements and facilitated the signing of over 80 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The summit, organized by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), has grown exponentially since its inception in 2020. Its growing prominence reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s role in advancing AI capabilities as it positions itself as a global leader in this space.

The key output from the summit was the need for governments and policymakers to take global action to ensure that AI technology evolves for the good of humanity. Central to responsible evolution is an ethical framework and robust governance.

To support the advancement of AI ethics and governance, SDAIA announced the Riyadh Charter of Artificial Intelligence for the Islamic World in collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO). This promotes ethical AI grounded in Islamic values and principles, as well as sustainable development through international cooperation.

SDAIA has played a pivotal role in forging key collaborations to strengthen local and regional AI solutions, signing MoUs with Microsoft Arabia to develop Arabic language models, IBM for a Center of Excellence in Generative AI technologies, and NVIDIA to scale AI infrastructure across the Kingdom.

MUST READ: India Positions Itself For 100 % Electronic Manufacturing

The summit also marked several major milestones. Alongside the unveiling of ALLaM, the world’s most advanced Arabic Language Model, other diverse initiatives such as the Global AI Community, the THAKAI Platform, and guidelines for addressing deepfake technology.

Furthermore, the launch of the Generative AI Center of Excellence by the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the agreement to open an International Center for AI Research and Ethics (ICAIRE) as a UNESCO Category 2 Center, further underscored the impact of GAIN 2024.

The summit itself provided the platform for companies from all over the world to showcase the latest AI technologies and innovations, including AI generated avatars, AI generated artwork, and even Robotic bar staff serving beverages.

The summit closed with an inspirational speech from the Director of Saudi Arabia’s National Information Center, Dr Esam Alwagait, in which he thanked participants, “Your candid perspectives have not only inspired us with the vision of what lies ahead, but have also grounded us in the realities we must face. Together, we have not only imagined the future of AI, but have also made it real by addressing the challenges and identifying the enablers needed to truly unlock its potential.”

He added, “It has been incredibly inspiring to see the world come together here in Riyadh, united by momentum to make AI work for everyone. The commitment to collaborative action has been evident throughout the summit.”

The success of GAIN 2024 ensures that the Kingdom’s AI infrastructure will be significantly strengthened and has cemented Saudi Arabia position at the center of global AI.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

READ MORE: Bajaj Housing Finance Makes Impressive Stock Market Debut