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Home > Business News > No More Toll Booths On Gurugram-Jaipur Highway From August 1: How Will You Pay Toll?

No More Toll Booths On Gurugram-Jaipur Highway From August 1: How Will You Pay Toll?

Barrier-free tolling goes live on the Gurugram-Jaipur NH-48 from August 1. Here's how the MLFF system works, FASTag rules, penalties and what changes.

No More Toll Booths On Gurugram-Jaipur Highway From August 1: How Will You Pay Toll?
No More Toll Booths On Gurugram-Jaipur Highway From August 1: How Will You Pay Toll?

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 17:38 IST

Driving between Gurugram and Jaipur is about to get faster. From August 1, motorists will no longer have to stop at toll plazas on the 270-km stretch of National Highway-48 (NH-48). The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has completed the rollout of the Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection system across the corridor, replacing traditional toll booths with automated, barrier-free tolling.

The last part of the implementation process is the Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza in Rajasthan. The areas of Daulatpura and Manoharpura have implemented the system prior to Shahjahanpur. With Shahjahanpur added to the system, cars can travel throughout the Gurugram-Jaipur corridor without any stops in toll barriers.

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How the new toll system works

MLFF makes use of the FASTag technology in addition to the ANPR cameras. Gantry installed with RFID readers read out the FASTag of the vehicle, while ANPR camera captures the vehicle’s license plate number.

In contrast to the existing toll plazas where one needs to bring down the speed of their vehicle in order to make payment of the toll, vehicles can keep on moving at the normal highway speed without stopping for the purpose of paying the toll.

As per NHAI, barrier-free tolling would help in getting rid of waiting time at the toll plazas and will result in better traffic flow, improved fuel efficiency and lower pollution levels due to the stop-and-go traffic pattern.

Keep your FASTag active to avoid penalties

While the new system removes toll barriers, motorists must ensure that their FASTag is active and has sufficient balance before starting their journey.

If a FASTag has insufficient balance, is invalid or is not functioning, the system generates an Electronic Notice for non-payment. Vehicle owners have 72 hours to clear the pending amount. If the dues are not paid within that period, the applicable toll will be charged at twice the normal rate.

Motorists facing incorrect deductions or payment-related issues can raise complaints through the 1033 helpline, the RajmargYatra app, their FASTag issuing bank or the dedicated grievance email provided by the Indian Highways Management Company Ltd. (IHMCL).

Part of a nationwide highway upgrade

The stretch of the highway between Gurugram and Jaipur happens to be one of the most active highways of northern India. The data from the government also suggests the same. Shahjahanpur toll plaza has regularly been the top revenue earning toll plaza of all the three. Shahjahanpur earned Rs. 408 crore in FY 2018-19, while Manoharpura collected about Rs. 176 crore and Daulatpura about Rs. 124 crore.

The rollout on NH-48 is part of the government’s larger plan to modernise toll collection across India’s highways. According to the government, MLFF is already operational at multiple locations across Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. Contracts have been awarded for 17 MLFF-enabled toll plazas, while tenders have been floated for another 104 locations.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 has set a target of implementing barrier-free tolling on all four-lane and wider national highways and expressways by March 2029.

Gurugram-Jaipur Corridor has become one of the first corridors in India where there is no need for toll booths on the entire stretch between the two cities. If this initiative lives up to the expectations, this may well be the model for all other national highways in the future.

Also Read: Upcoming IPOs In August: From Shiprocket To Truhome Finance, Who’s On The List?

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No More Toll Booths On Gurugram-Jaipur Highway From August 1: How Will You Pay Toll?
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No More Toll Booths On Gurugram-Jaipur Highway From August 1: How Will You Pay Toll?
No More Toll Booths On Gurugram-Jaipur Highway From August 1: How Will You Pay Toll?
No More Toll Booths On Gurugram-Jaipur Highway From August 1: How Will You Pay Toll?
No More Toll Booths On Gurugram-Jaipur Highway From August 1: How Will You Pay Toll?

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