After Donald Trump administration’s hard stand on countries immigration policy, H1B visa fillings by the Indian Information Technology (IT) companies have witnessed a decline. Also at the same time, there is less interest being shown by foreign nationals to switch to a US company. These developments have come after a report by top Silicon Valley newspaper. The newspaper report mentions that applicants applying for H-1B visa may witness a tough process compared to the previously practised system.

In such a situation, the report says that it had affected both the applicants and the companies that employ them. The Silicon Valley newspaper also mentioned, “Indian consulting firms, which have been accused of flooding the system with applications, have dramatically reduced their filings. Foreign nationals are exhibiting new reluctance to make the jump to a US company.”

Companies in the United States, especially those working in IT sector, hire thousands of foreign nationals for their technical and theoretical operations through H1B Visa policy. However, ever since the Donald Trump administration has taken over, the government has so far displayed a tough stand on the H1B Visa policy. Reports from time to time have surfaced that this process under Trump administration will be tougher and it will hard for the aspirants from across the world to clear the process. Mostly, IT companies in US hire people from India and China. Meanwhile, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, it says that evidence suggests market demand for H-1B visas is decreasing gradually.

