Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) CMD R Madhavan on Saturday said that the company has recorded the highest turnover of Rs 18,28,386 lakh in the financial year 2017-18. The company has achieved growth in its revenue, profit despite the challenges. CMD R Madhavan statement has come a day after HAL held its 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) with its shareholders. Giving more insights about the revenues, Madhavan said that company’s profit before tax for this year is Rs 3,32,284 lakh while in 2016-17, it was Rs 3,58,258. However, profit figures after tax stood at Rs 2,07,041 lakh. HAL’s last year’s earnings were 17,60,379 lakh.

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is one of India’s major defence manufacturer. Giving more details about the company’s business, CMD Madhavan said that HAL has manufactured 105 new engines, overhauled 220 aircraft, helicopters. It has also produced 40 helicopters, aircraft, including Su-30 MKI, LCA Tejas and Dornier Do-228, ALH Dhruv and Cheetah helicopters. The company has also produced 550 other engines. Apart from this, HAL has also produced close to 146 aero-structure for various space programmes.

HAL was earlier being expected to be India’s offset partner to Frances’ Dassault Aviation (which manufactures Rafale fighter jet) for India-France Rafale deal for 36 fighter jets. However, later Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence became the offset partner. Reports have surfaced that HAL couldn’t become the offset partner in India-France Rafale deal as it already had several other orders and also that it did not have the required infrastructure.

However, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has levelled corruption charges against the BJP-led government and has also accused PM Modi of not choosing HAL as offset partner to Dassault in order to benefit one of the businessmen in the country. The BJP government had denied all the accusations levelled by the opposition, while Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will fight the perception battle to expose the Congress party.

