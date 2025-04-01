Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • HAL Stock Jumps After Record Order Win – Analysts Predict More Upside, Share Price Could Reach Rs 5,440!

HAL Stock Jumps After Record Order Win – Analysts Predict More Upside, Share Price Could Reach Rs 5,440!

With strong government support and a record-breaking order book, HAL is well-positioned for long-term growth. Analysts remain bullish, expecting further upside as India's defence sector expansion drives demand for HAL’s indigenous aerospace solutions.

HAL Stock Jumps After Record Order Win – Analysts Predict More Upside, Share Price Could Reach Rs 5,440!

HAL Stock Jumps After Record Order Win – Analysts Predict More Upside, Share Price Could Reach ₹5,440!


Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) is on track to extend its winning streak for the fourth session on Tuesday, April 1, after securing a Rs 62,777 crore contract from the Defence Ministry. Analysts remain bullish, with some predicting the stock could hit Rs 5,440.

Global brokerage UBS upgraded HAL’s price target, citing strong order flow and growth potential. Other firms, including CLSA and JP Morgan, also see long-term upside. HAL’s latest deal adds 53% to its order book, boosting visibility. With strong government backing and rapid execution, the stock remains a key player in India’s ‘Make in India’ defence push.

UBS Sees 30% Upside, Raises Target to ₹5,440

Global brokerage UBS has a ‘Buy’ rating on HAL and raised its price target to Rs 5,440 per share, a 30% upside from Friday’s close.

UBS called the order for 156 Prachand helicopters a positive surprise for the market. It also expects HAL’s profits to rise over the next three years, thanks to the upcoming LCA Mark 1A Tejas deliveries. The firm sees the government’s faster defence procurement process as another key growth driver.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

HAL Stock Price

HAL’s share price has been rallying since the morning, moving closer to the rate analysts predicted. At 10:08 AM, the stock was trading in the green at Rs 4,341.50, up +164.05 (3.93%) from its previous price. The momentum suggests continued strength in HAL’s upward trend.

CLSA: Biggest Order Ever, Price Target ₹4,662

CLSA has an ‘Outperform’ rating on HAL, setting a price target of Rs 4,662 per share. It highlighted that HAL’s Rs 62,777 crore contract is its biggest-ever order. The Modi 3.0 government is accelerating its ‘Defence Make in India’ initiative, pushing the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand into mass production. This order will significantly boost HAL’s growth and enhance India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing. With 65% indigenous content, the deal strengthens the domestic defence sector, creating more opportunities for local suppliers and improving the country’s aerospace capabilities. Analysts see long-term upside for HAL’s stock.

JP Morgan: HAL Still Undervalued, Target ₹4,958

JP Morgan has an ‘Overweight’ rating on HAL with a target of Rs 4,958. The firm said the new order boosts HAL’s long-term growth prospects. Despite a strong rally in March, JP Morgan believes HAL remains reasonably valued at 33x FY26E and 29x FY27E earnings.

Massive Order Book Fuels Growth

In FY25, HAL has already secured ₹56,000 crore in orders. With its latest Rs 62,777 crore contract, the total order flow for the year exceeds Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

HAL’s order book now stands at Rs 1.9 lakh crore, with a book-to-bill ratio of 5x. This strong pipeline ensures long-term revenue visibility and positions HAL for sustained growth. With rising defence contracts and government backing, the company remains a key player in India’s Make in India aerospace push.

Analysts Bullish on HAL

Out of 16 analysts covering HAL, 15 recommend a ‘Buy’, while only one suggests ‘Sell.’ The stock rose 0.5% on Friday, closing at Rs 4,179.9. It was the top performer on the Nifty PSE index in March, gaining 35%—its best monthly return in five years.

With strong government support and a record-breaking order book, HAL is well-positioned for long-term growth. Analysts remain bullish, expecting further upside as India’s defence sector expansion drives demand for HAL’s indigenous aerospace solutions.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: The Market Opens On A Flat Note On New Financial Year, Sensex And Nifty RED!

Filed under

BSE HAL Stock Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Indian Stock Market NSE Stock Market stock market news India Stock market today stocks to buy top gainers top looser

The much-awaited Spider-M

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post
HAL Stock Jumps After Rec

HAL Stock Jumps After Record Order Win – Analysts Predict More Upside, Share Price Could...
newsx

NDRF Teams Conduct Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake-Hit Mandalay, Myanmar
Union Home Minister Amit

Indian Government Takes Steps to Build Consensus on Waqf Bill Ahead of Parliamentary Tabling
With the Waqf Amendment B

Catholic Bishops Urge Fair and Constructive Approach to Waqf Amendment Bill
Security forces continue

Jammu And Kashmir: Firing Stops; Security Forces Continue Search Operations In Kathua Encounter
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

NDRF Teams Conduct Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake-Hit Mandalay, Myanmar

NDRF Teams Conduct Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake-Hit Mandalay, Myanmar

Indian Government Takes Steps to Build Consensus on Waqf Bill Ahead of Parliamentary Tabling

Indian Government Takes Steps to Build Consensus on Waqf Bill Ahead of Parliamentary Tabling

Catholic Bishops Urge Fair and Constructive Approach to Waqf Amendment Bill

Catholic Bishops Urge Fair and Constructive Approach to Waqf Amendment Bill

Jammu And Kashmir: Firing Stops; Security Forces Continue Search Operations In Kathua Encounter

Jammu And Kashmir: Firing Stops; Security Forces Continue Search Operations In Kathua Encounter

Entertainment

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture