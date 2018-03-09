While presenting the Haryana Budget in the state Assembly, Captain Abhimanyu said that in the endeavour to tackle the problem of stray bulls as well as increasing milk production by increasing the number of female cattle, the state government has proposed to adopt sexed semen technology on a massive scale in 2018-19.

Haryana government on Friday proposed a Budget of Rs 1,15,198 crore for the state and one of the crucial proposal made by Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu in the Haryana Budget 2018 was adopting of sexed semen technology to tackle the problem of stray bulls in the state. The proposed technology will help in controlling the birth of male cow calves, consequently helping in getting rid of the problems that wild-running bulls pose within the residential areas and agricultural areas.

While presenting the Haryana Budget in the state Assembly, Captain Abhimanyu said that in the endeavour to tackle the problem of stray bulls as well as increasing milk production by increasing the number of female cattle, the state government has proposed to adopt sexed semen technology on a massive scale in 2018-19. He further went on to say that under this technology, about 90% of cow calves born would be female, thus solving the problem of stray bull and simultaneously, ensuring increased availability of female cattle for milk production.

The Manoharlal Khattar-led Haryana government identified animal husbandry and dairying sector for focused attention as it plays a vital role in supplementing the income of farmers and ensuring food security. According to data presented by the finance minister, the per capita per day milk availability in Haryana has reached the level of 878 grams as compared to the national average of 329 grams. The FM further claimed that Haryana is the only state in the country to have made pasteurised A-2 cow milk available through VITA booths across the state.

What is sexed semen technology?

Under this technology, the X or Y chromosomes from the sperm are medically separated in order to produce desired sex either male or female. The sperm is then artificially inseminated into the body. The success rate of this technology is about 80-90%. This technology was developed by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) researchers in Livermore, California, and Beltsville, Maryland; and it is now widely used across the world.

