Haven’t Done LPG e-KYC Yet? Here’s Who Needs Aadhaar Verification And How To Do It

LPG e-KYC has become a topic of discussion among domestic gas consumers, but many people are still unsure whether they need to complete it. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has clarified that the requirement does not apply to every LPG customer. Instead, it is meant for consumers whose LPG connections have not yet been Aadhaar authenticated.

If you are wondering whether you need to complete LPG e-KYC and how to do it, here’s a simple guide.

What is LPG e-KYC?

LPG e-KYC is a face-based Aadhaar authentication process that links your identity with your LPG connection. The government introduced it to improve transparency in subsidy delivery, identify genuine beneficiaries and remove duplicate or inactive LPG connections. It also helps prevent the misuse of subsidised LPG cylinders.

Who needs to complete LPG e-KYC?

As per the Ministry, those LPG consumers who have not done Aadhaar authentication for their gas connection are supposed to do e-KYC.

This requirement also applies to those who are beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme. These people are supposed to do e-KYC every financial year for getting eligible subsidy on the prescribed number of refills.

But if you are not a PMUY beneficiary and have already done e-KYC in the past, then there is no need to do it again.

How can you complete LPG e-KYC online?

Consumers can complete the process from home using the official mobile application of their LPG provider.

Indane customers can complete the process through the IndianOil ONE app, Bharat Gas customers through Hello BPCL app and HP Gas customers through HP Pay app. Apart from the respective LPG app, users also have to download the Aadhaar FaceRD app, which is used for face-based biometric authentication.

After logging in to the LPG app with the registered mobile number or LPG Consumer ID, users need to open the e-KYC or Aadhaar verification section. They will then have to enter their Aadhaar details and complete a face scan through the Aadhaar FaceRD app. Upon successful authentication, the e-KYC process is completed and the confirmation message is shown.

Can LPG e-KYC be completed offline?

Certainly. Those consumers who are not able to do the whole procedure on the website can come to the nearest LPG distributor.

He will do the authentication using Aadhaar biometrics once he is sure about the consumer’s information. Having the Aadhaar card and LPG Consumer ID/passbook can speed up the whole procedure.

What happens if you do not complete LPG e-KYC?

The Ministry has clarified that LPG refill supply is not stopped simply because e-KYC has not been completed.

However, till the time the verification process is complete, consumers who are mandated to complete e-KYC and yet to be authenticated may face issues related to subsidy benefits. If you are not sure about your e-KYC status, it is best to check with your LPG distributor or your LPG company’s official app.

Things to keep ready before starting

To start off, you should get yourself prepared by having with you your Aadhaar number, your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, your 16-digit LPG consumer ID, and your smartphone pre-installed with the Aadhaar FaceRD app. This will assist you in completing your verification in a matter of minutes.

Frequently asked questions

Many consumers also wonder whether LPG e-KYC is compulsory for everyone. The answer is no. According to the Ministry’s clarification, it is required only for consumers who have not completed Aadhaar authentication and for PMUY beneficiaries who need to complete it once every financial year.

Another common question is whether LPG e-KYC can be completed from home. The answer is yes. The entire process can be completed through the official mobile apps of IndianOil, Bharat Gas and HP Gas along with the Aadhaar FaceRD app.

There is also no fee for completing LPG e-KYC. Consumers can complete the verification free of cost either online or by visiting their authorised LPG distributor.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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