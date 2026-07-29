LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Haven’t Done LPG e-KYC Yet? Here’s Who Needs Aadhaar Verification And How To Do It

Haven’t Done LPG e-KYC Yet? Here’s Who Needs Aadhaar Verification And How To Do It

LPG e-KYC is not mandatory for everyone. Check who needs Aadhaar face authentication, how to complete verification online and what happens if you skip it.

Haven't Done LPG e-KYC Yet? Here's Who Needs Aadhaar Verification And How To Do It
Haven't Done LPG e-KYC Yet? Here's Who Needs Aadhaar Verification And How To Do It

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 16:58 IST

LPG e-KYC has become a topic of discussion among domestic gas consumers, but many people are still unsure whether they need to complete it. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has clarified that the requirement does not apply to every LPG customer. Instead, it is meant for consumers whose LPG connections have not yet been Aadhaar authenticated.

If you are wondering whether you need to complete LPG e-KYC and how to do it, here’s a simple guide.

You Might Be Interested In

What is LPG e-KYC?

LPG e-KYC is a face-based Aadhaar authentication process that links your identity with your LPG connection. The government introduced it to improve transparency in subsidy delivery, identify genuine beneficiaries and remove duplicate or inactive LPG connections. It also helps prevent the misuse of subsidised LPG cylinders.

Who needs to complete LPG e-KYC?

As per the Ministry, those LPG consumers who have not done Aadhaar authentication for their gas connection are supposed to do e-KYC.

This requirement also applies to those who are beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme. These people are supposed to do e-KYC every financial year for getting eligible subsidy on the prescribed number of refills.

But if you are not a PMUY beneficiary and have already done e-KYC in the past, then there is no need to do it again.

How can you complete LPG e-KYC online?

Consumers can complete the process from home using the official mobile application of their LPG provider.

Indane customers can complete the process through the IndianOil ONE app, Bharat Gas customers through Hello BPCL app and HP Gas customers through HP Pay app. Apart from the respective LPG app, users also have to download the Aadhaar FaceRD app, which is used for face-based biometric authentication.

After logging in to the LPG app with the registered mobile number or LPG Consumer ID, users need to open the e-KYC or Aadhaar verification section. They will then have to enter their Aadhaar details and complete a face scan through the Aadhaar FaceRD app. Upon successful authentication, the e-KYC process is completed and the confirmation message is shown. 

Can LPG e-KYC be completed offline?

Certainly. Those consumers who are not able to do the whole procedure on the website can come to the nearest LPG distributor.

He will do the authentication using Aadhaar biometrics once he is sure about the consumer’s information. Having the Aadhaar card and LPG Consumer ID/passbook can speed up the whole procedure.

What happens if you do not complete LPG e-KYC?

The Ministry has clarified that LPG refill supply is not stopped simply because e-KYC has not been completed.

However, till the time the verification process is complete, consumers who are mandated to complete e-KYC and yet to be authenticated may face issues related to subsidy benefits. If you are not sure about your e-KYC status, it is best to check with your LPG distributor or your LPG company’s official app. 

Things to keep ready before starting

To start off, you should get yourself prepared by having with you your Aadhaar number, your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, your 16-digit LPG consumer ID, and your smartphone pre-installed with the Aadhaar FaceRD app. This will assist you in completing your verification in a matter of minutes.

Frequently asked questions

Many consumers also wonder whether LPG e-KYC is compulsory for everyone. The answer is no. According to the Ministry’s clarification, it is required only for consumers who have not completed Aadhaar authentication and for PMUY beneficiaries who need to complete it once every financial year.

Another common question is whether LPG e-KYC can be completed from home. The answer is yes. The entire process can be completed through the official mobile apps of IndianOil, Bharat Gas and HP Gas along with the Aadhaar FaceRD app.

There is also no fee for completing LPG e-KYC. Consumers can complete the verification free of cost either online or by visiting their authorised LPG distributor.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Minimum Balance Penalty: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank Collected the Most — Is Your Bank Charging You Too?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Haven’t Done LPG e-KYC Yet? Here’s Who Needs Aadhaar Verification And How To Do It
Tags: KYCLPG

RELATED News

From Banking To IT: Which Sectors Powered Sensex’s 889-Point Surge And Nifty’s Climb Above 24,250?

Trailer & Music Launch of ‘Children of God’ Launched in Shirdi

Could Your Neighbourhood Be India’s Next Retail Hotspot? KIRI 2026 Has Some Surprises

DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

Minimum Balance Penalty: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank Collected the Most — Is Your Bank Charging You Too?

LATEST NEWS

Haven’t Done LPG e-KYC Yet? Here’s Who Needs Aadhaar Verification And How To Do It

Neymar Retires: How Rich is the Brazilian Superstar? Check Net Worth 2026, Brand Endorsements Record Deals And More

Not Bigg Boss 20; Salman Khan Could Be Seen On This Reality Show First

Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill: What Is The Bill About And How Does It Differ From Earlier Laws?

Supreme Court Refuses To Ban Mahaprabhu Jagannath Release; Says ‘Art Cannot Be Stopped Because…’

Asian Games 2026: Hockey India Announces 20-Man Squad, Harmanpreet Singh To Lead

Man Shoots Wife, 6 Children Dead, Sets Home on Fire Before Killing Self

Food Combo To Avoid: Why Ayurveda Warns Against Mixing Milk With Fish Or Salt

Neymar Retires From Brazil Football Team, Viral Press Clip Confirms End of 16-Year International Era

‘We Will Hit The Streets Again’: Why CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Has Warned Of Fresh Nationwide Protest?

Haven’t Done LPG e-KYC Yet? Here’s Who Needs Aadhaar Verification And How To Do It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Haven’t Done LPG e-KYC Yet? Here’s Who Needs Aadhaar Verification And How To Do It

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Haven’t Done LPG e-KYC Yet? Here’s Who Needs Aadhaar Verification And How To Do It
Haven’t Done LPG e-KYC Yet? Here’s Who Needs Aadhaar Verification And How To Do It
Haven’t Done LPG e-KYC Yet? Here’s Who Needs Aadhaar Verification And How To Do It
Haven’t Done LPG e-KYC Yet? Here’s Who Needs Aadhaar Verification And How To Do It

QUICK LINKS