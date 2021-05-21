Elistair, a company based in New York, is accelerating the development of tethered base stations for commercial aerial robots. It is a well-known brand in the United States and France, having facilitated applications for a variety of organisations such as aerial broadcasting, traffic monitoring, and firefighting.

The tethered aerial robot applications have witnessed massive growth over the last few years, taking the global market by storm. However, the value of these robots is all set to surge further to a whopping USD 554 Mn by 2023.

Only a decade back, the usage of air robots was restricted to the defense sector. All that has changed now as with advancements in technology, air robots are now being used by business organizations and public institutions alike.

Nowadays, tethered aerial robots have changed the industry paradigm by coming up with a lot of perks, including a reliable power supply, stability, and vast aerial coverage.

This is where things get interesting with new-age air robots ensuring public safety and private security, leading to an increased demand for the same. On the geographic front, the tethered aerial robotic market is mostly spread over America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa at this stage. The private companies have achieved several milestones in these regions through measured operations.

For instance, Elistair, a New York-based firm, is accelerating the development of tethered base stations for commercial aerial robots. It is a prominent name across the USA and France, having facilitated applications for various organizations for aerial broadcasting, traffic monitoring, and firefighting.

On the back of its innovative solutions, the company has been able to rope leading investment firm Boundary Holding, led by RajatKhare. The Luxembourg-based investment company intends to unlock the potential of Elistair and play a major role in its expansion plan, taking it to other parts of the world, such as India and China.

It is no secret that tethered aerial robot applications are settling in for a long haul. What remains to be seen is how this technology combats the upcoming challenges and exploits increasing opportunities in the coming years.