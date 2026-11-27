Haworth reinforces its long-term commitment to India with a second manufacturing facility under construction in Chennai and new Experience Centres planned for New Delhi and Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: Haworth, a global leader in workplace solutions, received the Jury Choice Award and Best WorkNXT Theme Representation at the ORGATEC India 2026 WorkNXT Exhibitor Excellence Awards. ORGATEC India 2026 was held from November 19 to 21 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. At the event, the company also outlined plans to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and expand its presence in India.

The Jury Choice Award is decided independently by the jury, outside the nomination process. It honours an exhibitor’s overall innovation, excellence and contribution to the workplace industry. Best WorkNXT Theme Representation recognises the exhibitor that most effectively brings together the three pillars of this year’s theme, Design × Technology × Experience, in a unified vision for the future of work.

At its booth, Haworth’s ‘Workplace Through the Senses’ installation brought together Haworth and complementary brands from the Haworth Group portfolio, including BuzziSpace, Hushoffice and Cappellini. It showed how colour, lighting, acoustics and materials influence the experience of work and can support more inclusive environments. A live demonstration of Haworth’s Second Life programme showed how organisations can extend the life of workplace products through maintenance and repair rather than replacement.

Manish Khandelwal, Managing Director, Haworth India, said,

“We are grateful to the jury and to ORGATEC India for these recognitions. Being recognised for both the Jury Choice Award and Best WorkNXT Theme Representation reflects the work of our teams in India and our partners in bringing together design, technology and experience in a way that is relevant to how India works. It encourages us to continue building workplaces that serve people and organisations well.”

Haworth also hosted two panel discussions under ORGATEC India’s Workspace Dialogues track. The first, ‘Future Workspaces: Designing for the Senses’, was moderated by Praveen Rawal, VP Sales and Customer Operations, Asia Pacific, Haworth. It featured Reema Bhandari, Director, M Moser; Akshay Lakhanpal, CEO, Space Matrix; Arnav S. Gusain, CEO, Rivet by WeWork India and Chief Supply Officer, WeWork India; and Ashwin Aryamane, Managing Director and Founder, Concept Consilio. The panel explored how sound, lighting, stimulation and spatial choice influence concentration, comfort and participation at work.

The second, ‘Designing the Next Generation of Indian Workplaces’, was moderated by Alessandro Cesana, Director of Ideation, International, Haworth. It featured Mubaraka Kudrati, Studio Head, Design Alphabet; Rachana Muddaiah, Design Head – Workplace, Space Matrix; Jaime Daza Medina, Design Director, Gensler; and Paolo Ciacci, Studio Head – West & South India, Ultraconfidentiel. The panel examined the forces shaping workplaces in India and how design can respond to what comes next.

Henning Figge, President, Haworth International, said,

“The workplace is closely connected to how people think, interact and contribute to an organisation. As businesses and workforces evolve, design needs to respond to a wider range of human requirements rather than rely on standardised approaches. Our research and experience across global markets inform how we look at these questions, from sensory comfort and acoustics to the relationship between space and collaboration. Bringing these considerations into the design conversation is important to creating workplaces where different people can perform at their best.”

Since 2014, Haworth’s India manufacturing has been consolidated at its own plant in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai. Products there are fully manufactured locally rather than simply assembled, and its India-made products are BIS-certified. A second factory under construction near the existing plant will double its current plant space. The company also plans to open new Experience Centres in New Delhi and Bengaluru in the first quarter of 2027. These will give architects, designers, corporate clients and channel partners a collaborative space to explore its workplace solutions.

Building on nearly three decades in India, Haworth will continue investing in local manufacturing, expanding its presence and partnering with customers and the design community to shape the next generation of Indian workplaces.

About Haworth

The Haworth Group designs at the intersection of people and environments with brands like Haworth, BuzziSpace, Cappellini, Cassina, Ceccotti Collezioni, Hushoffice, Interni, JANUSetCie, Karakter, Luminaire, LuxuryLivingGroup, Poltrona Frau, Tuohy and Zanotta. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Holland, Michigan, U.S.A., Haworth is a privately owned company operating in more than 150 countries through a global network of 400 dealers and 8,000 employees.

With a heritage in the workplace, Haworth is the founding brand of the Haworth Group. Haworth believes great spaces empower people to thrive and work their best. As a leading global furniture maker, the company partners with customers, dealers and influencers to create spaces that result in effective people and efficient real estate. Haworth’s customer-first approach comes from an entrepreneurial spirit, design-forward thinking and multicultural perspectives.

For further information, visit http://haworth.com/

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