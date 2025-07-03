Live Tv
HDB Financial Services Shares Climbs More Than 20% — Are Retail Investors Catching FOMO?

HDB Financial Services Shares Climbs More Than 20% — Are Retail Investors Catching FOMO?

HDBFS's shares were priced at ₹740 in the IPO, listed at a strong premium of 12.84% at ₹835 on both the NSE and the BSE. Building on this momentum, HDB Financial Services continued its upward trajectory with its stock touching a high of ₹891.65 on Thursday, July 03, 2025 signifying a gain of around 20% from its IPO price.

HDB Financial Services is the non-banking financial services arm of HDFC Bank Ltd. Thursday, July 03, 2025 signifies a gain of around 20% from its IPO price.

Last Updated: July 3, 2025 20:09:53 IST

HDB Financial Services is the non-banking financial services arm of HDFC Bank Ltd. The company has made a successful debut on the stock exchanges through its IPO. The share of HDBFS zoomed more than 20% since its listing on July 02, 2025, HDBFS’s IPO was closed on June 27, 2025. The initial public offer acknowledged an enthusiastic investor response, especially from the institutional buyers.

Black Rock, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Franklin Templeton, SBI Investments, LIC, ICICI Prudential,  NIPPON, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sunlife, Bank of India, Kotak are the known Anchor Investors. 

13% gain on IPO listing

The shares were priced at ₹740 in the IPO, listed at a strong premium of 12.84% at ₹835 on both the NSE and the BSE. Building on this momentum, HDB Financial Services continued its upward trajectory with its stock touching a high of ₹891.65 on Thursday, July 03, 2025 signifying a gain of around 20% from its IPO price.

Some of the Global Financial Services suggested a ‘Buy’ rating to the stock shows an upward trend and can move up to ₹ 900 per share. 

The Company has a Strong presence in the Market 

Analyst attribute the strong performance to the company’s robust fundamentals, diversified loan book, and extensive presence across Indian market. The positive IPO listing rally highlight investor’s assurance in the company’s growth and future potential.

The IPO was of ₹12,500 crore. Out of which ₹10,000 crore was offer-for-sale by HDFC Bank and a ₹2,500 crore was the fresh issue. It attracted 2,17,67,66,380 bids against 13,04,42,855 total shares offered.

The IPO was particularly oversubscribed, underscoring the strong market appetite for a very well established and well-managed financial entity. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed the highest interest and subscribed 55.47 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors 9.99 times, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 1.41 times, employees 5.72 times, and shareholders 4.26 times. 

About HDB Financial Services

HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that caters to the growing financial needs, serving both Retail and Corporate Clients.

Incorporated in 2007, HDBFS is a well-established business with strong capitalization. It is accredited with CARE AAA & CRISIL AAA ratings for its long-term debt & Bank facilities and an A1+ rating for its short-term debt & commercial papers.

The company offers a wide range of secured and unsecured loans to the customers across categories. It caters loans, investments or protection. The company has 1747 Branches spread across 27 States & 4 Union Territories in India.

(Disclaimer:  The Article is for the information purpose only and should not be constructed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor)

