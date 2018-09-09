The Mumbai Police on Sunday detained three more people for their alleged involvement in HDFC vice-president Siddharth Sanghvi's murder. According to reports, Sanghavi, who was a resident of upscale Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai, went missing on September 5.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday detained three more people for their alleged involvement in HDFC vice-president Siddharth Sanghvi’s murder. According to reports, Sanghavi, who was a resident of upscale Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai, went missing on September 5. The decomposed body of the 39-year-old HDFC Bank executive, who has been missing since Wednesday, was found abandoned in Kalyan, the police claimed. It is being reported that one of the accused has confessed to killing the banker. However, his body is yet to be recovered.

On Friday, Sanghavi’s car was found abandoned near a high rise building at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai with blood stains on its rear seat. Reports said that a knife was also found at the rear seat of the car. Earlier, the cops had arrested one person in this case.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sibal claims Congress will make a comeback in 2019, vows to stop Modi juggernaut

In the CCTV examined by the police, he can be seen walking towards the parking lot in Kamala Mills where his car was parked. According to media reports, investigators believe that he may have been murdered in the same parking plot.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu cabinet recommends release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts

Initial investigation has revealed that a colleague of Sanghvi, jealous of the deceased’s recent promotion, hired the contract killer. Police had registered a missing person’s complaint at NM Joshi Marg police station. Both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai police are investigating the case

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More