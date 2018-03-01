The arrest of Karti Chidambaram has stirred the boiling pot bringing Congress and BJP at loggerheads. The opposition has continued a tirade against the Modi-led government accusing it of diverting attention from the billion-dollar Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case to INX Media case. The rising heat on the matter raises the question: what is the INX Media money laundering case?

Karti Chidambaram being taken to be produced at Patiala House Court in New Delhi | IANS

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister and one of the tallest Congress leaders P Chidambaram, was arrested on Wednesday by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the Chennai Airport for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. According to reports, CBI registered an FIR against him and then INX Media Director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX News Director Peter Mukerjea after it was reported that he had received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

The arrest of Karti Chidambaram has brought Congress and BJP at loggerheads. The opposition has continued a tirade against the Modi-led government accusing it of diverting attention from the billion-dollar Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case to INX Media case. On another hand, BJP is leaving no stone unturned to undermine the criticism of Congress.

ALSO READ: Congress accuses BJP of diverting attention from billion-dollar PNB scam to INX media case

So what is the INX Media money laundering case?

It was on March 15, 2007 when INX Media sought clearance with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB). INX applied for the approval in order to broadcast a host of Hindi entertainment and multiple vernacular entertainment channels. Three days later, reportedly, FIPB cleared an FDI of Rs 4.62 crore for the media group but it refused to approve INX Media’s downstream investment into INX News.

What did the FIR lodged with CBI say?

“INX Media (P) Limited deliberately and in violation of the conditions of the approval (i) made a downstream investment to the extent of 26% in the capital of INX News (P) Limited without the specific approval of FIPB which included indirect foreign investment by the same foreign investors and (ii) generated more than Rs 305 crores Foreign Direct Investment in INX Media (P) Limited against the approved foreign inflow of Rs 4.62 crores…”

How did Karti Chidambaram get into the case?

According to CBI, INX Media formulated a criminal conspiracy with the help of Karti Chidambaram, who used his father’s influence to get the media group out of the trouble without any punishment. The concerned officials who were looking into the case, not only ignored the violations of INX Media but also advised them to take a new course and apply for the FIPB approvals again. Reportedly, the new application was approved with immediate effect by the then Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

What was Karti’s game here?

The CBI has alleged that Karti has received kickbacks worth Rs 10 lakh in the name of Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Limited (ASCPL) invoices. It was further alleged that Rs 3.5 crore in invoices was raised by INX Media in the name of companies, where Karti had monetary interests.

ALSO READ: Father P Chidambaram is the cause of Karti’s corruption: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

ALSO READ: INX media case: Karti Chidambaram taken into CBI custody; to be produced at Patiala House Court post 2 PM

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App