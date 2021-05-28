A man with great ambition, Vikas Singh is a member for RSS and a social worker. Amid Covid-19 pandemic, he is carrying free medical treatment workshop in the rural areas of his state.

RSS runs with a vision and mission for the welfare of entire mankind, Bharath must stand before the world as a self-confident, resurgent and mighty nation. Even at the inception, the Sangh was viewed by its founder not as a sectoral activity, but as a dynamic power-house energising every field of national activity. Expressed in the simplest terms, the ideal of the Sangh is to carry the nation to the pinnacle of glory through organising the entire society. Verily this is the one real national as well as global mission. If ever there was one. He is affiliated with RSS years back and started to serve the needful.

Mr. Vikas is a Technical officer at KGMU blood bank and is even a government officer. He is even the former president of King George Medical University, he has even served there as an employee and associate officer.

As a part of social service, he carries free medical treatment workshop in the rural areas of his state. He even provides meals to patients and their attendants. The social work done by Vikas doesn’t end to soon he even provides financial aids to the families of patients suffering in hospitals. He even provides financial aids to various NGO institutions.