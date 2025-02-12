Home
Hexaware Technologies IPO Opens Today; Check Status, GMP And How To Apply

The IPO will remain open for subscription until February 14, 2025 (Friday), offering investors a chance to invest in the company at a price band of ₹674 to ₹708 per equity share.By 11.03 AM on day 1 of bidding, the book build issue had been subscribed 0.01 times, whereas its retail portion had been booked 0.01 times.

Hexaware Technologies IPO Opens Today; Check Status, GMP And How To Apply

Hexaware Technologies IPO: Key Details, Subscription Status


Hexaware Technologies Limited has officially launched its initial public offering (IPO) today, marking its entry into the Indian primary market. The IPO will remain open for subscription until February 14, 2025 (Friday), offering investors a chance to invest in the company at a price band of ₹674 to ₹708 per equity share.

With the goal of raising ₹8,750 crore from this entirely Offer For Sale (OFS), Hexaware Technologies is eyeing a major listing on both the BSE and NSE. The IPO has already garnered significant attention, with the company securing ₹2,598 crore from anchor investors before the public issue opened.

Key Highlights of Hexaware Technologies IPO

  1. Price Band and Investment Details:

    • Price Band: ₹674 to ₹708 per share.
    • Lot Size: One lot comprises 21 shares, meaning the minimum investment required for retail investors is ₹14,868 (₹708 x 21).

  2. IPO Size and Offer Structure:

    • Total Offer Size: ₹8,750 crore.
    • Offer Type: The IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS), meaning existing shareholders are selling their stake rather than the company issuing new shares.

  3. Grey Market Premium:

    • Hexaware Technologies shares are being traded at a ₹2 premium in the grey market today, reflecting early investor interest.

  4. Key IPO Dates:

    • IPO Opening Date: February 12, 2025 (Today).
    • IPO Closing Date: February 14, 2025 (Friday).
    • Allotment Date: Expected on February 15, 2025 (Saturday). However, in case of any delays, the process may extend into the following Monday.
    • Listing Date: Expected on February 19, 2025 (Wednesday) on BSE and NSE.

Subscription Status as of Day 1

  • By 11:03 AM on the first day of bidding, the IPO had been subscribed 0.01 times overall, with the retail portion also being subscribed by 0.01 times.

How to Apply

Retail investors can apply for the IPO in lots of 21 shares. The minimum investment for the IPO is ₹14,868 (₹708 x 21). If you’re looking to get in on the action, ensure to apply before the closing date on February 14, 2025.

Lead Managers and IPO Details

