Highway Infrastructure Ltd IPO Day 1: Can This ₹130 Crore Issue Keep The Momentum Going?

The Highway Infrastructure Limited IPO opened today, August 5, 2025. The initial public offer has got a strong support from the investors, with total subscription crossed over 27.04 times.

This ₹130 crore offer comprising a ₹97.52 crore fresh issue and ₹32.48 crore Offer-for-Sale, has quickly drawn investor attention, hinting at robust listing prospects.

Highway Infrastructure Limited: IPO Snapshot

• Price Band: ₹65–70/share

• Issue Size: ₹130 crore (fresh + OFS)

• Lot Size: 211 shares

• Minimum Investment required: ₹14,770

• Maximum lot for bid allowed: 33

• Quantity in 1 lot: 211

• Bid Opening Date: August 5, 2025

• Bid Closing Date: August 7, 2025

• Allotment: August 8, 2025

• Listing: August 12 on BSE & NSE SME platforms

The Subscription Overview on Day 1

• Overall subscription: 27.04x

• Retail Investors: 28.69x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 33.45x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 4.92x

(Data: August 05, 2025 | 08:22 PM)

This surge indicates strong retail and NII interest, with potential emerging trends in QIB.

Highway Infrastructure Ltd: Company Background & Financials

Founded in 1995 and based in Indore, Highway Infrastructure Ltd specializes in tolling, EPC construction, and real estate development across highways, bridges, and residential projects in 11 states and one Union Territory.

Bottom Line: With demand soaring and market buzz palpable, Highway Infrastructure’s IPO appears poised for a strong debut. Investors should closely monitor QIB traction and final subscription trends to gauge potential listing upside and long-term value.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Investors should refer to company filings and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any decisions.)

