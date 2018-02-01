In a big decision, HMD Global, which has the license to manufacture Nokia phones, slashed the prices on Nokia 8 and Nokia 5. While Nokia 8 got a price cut of Rs 7000, the cost of Nokia 5 was reduced by Rs 1000. HMD Global is yet to make an official announcement in this regard as its website still lists the old prices.

In order to boost sales, HMD Global on Thursday reduced the price of Nokia 8 by 8,000 rupees. The phone which was earlier priced at 36,999 will now be available at Rs 28,999. The company has also the decided to slash price of Nokia 5’s 3GB RAM variant by Rs 1000 which will now be available for Rs 12,499. The new prices will come into effect from Thursday. HMD Global is yet to make an official announcement in this regard as its website still lists the old prices.

Coming to the specifications, Nokia 8 which was launched last year, comprises of dual cameras and an aluminum body design. It is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and has 4Gb of RAM. The internal storage of phone is 64GB expandable upto 256 Gb via microSD card. The phone runs Android 7.1.1. With a reduction in price, the phone will be quite sought-after in the smartphone market.

As far as specifications of Nokia 5 are concerned, it is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor and has 2GB RAM. The phone consists of dual cameras (13MP rear and 8MP front). The phone has an internal storage of 16GB which is expandable upto 128 GB. The phone’s other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB type C-port.

HMD Global, which has the license to manufacture Nokia phones has been able to get a foothold in the competitive smartphone market with the help of classy designs and good quality. The company has managed to hold the nerve of customers and its latest decision of slashing the prices reflects the same.