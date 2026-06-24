How Are Petrol, Diesel and LPG Prices Decided in India? Taxes, OMC Margins and Who Earns What

Global crude oil prices have fallen after tensions in West Asia eased but petrol, diesel and LPG prices in India have hardly budged. So consumers are left wondering why fuel prices don’t immediately drop when the price of crude oil does. The answer lies in a pricing system that is far more than the cost of crude.

Every litre of fuel is subjected to a range of costs from importation to refinery, taxes, dealer commissions and oil marketing company (OMC) margins before it reaches the consumer. Here’s a closer look at how petrol, diesel and LPG prices are determined in India, who earns what from every litre sold and why pump prices do not always mirror movements in global oil markets.

Why are petrol and diesel prices linked to crude oil?

Crude oil is a major raw material for the manufacture of petrol, diesel, LPG, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), naphtha, etc. and several petrochemical products. India imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil needs and therefore, international prices of crude have a direct bearing on domestic fuel prices.

But crude oil is traded in US dollars and hence the rupee-dollar exchange rate is equally important. A weaker rupee can also make fuel more expensive to produce and boost India’s import bill even if Brent crude prices stay flat.

Indian refiners also buy different grades of crude from different countries depending on availability, quality and pricing and do not rely solely on Brent crude.

How is the price of petrol and diesel calculated?

Petrol and diesel prices are decided according to international prices.

What you pay at the pump is not just the price of crude oil but is made up of several components.

The general pricing structure has:

Cost of crude oil imported

Charges for Freight and Insurance

Refining costs and refining margins

Warehousing and shipping costs

Oil marketing company (OMC) margin

central excise tax

Dealer commission, local taxes and state VAT

The base cost of crude oil remains the same, but the cost of petrol and diesel in cities varies because the VAT differs from state to state.

What happens before fuel reaches petrol pumps?

Crude oil, when it comes to India, is processed in refineries into various petroleum products.

At this point, the refiners are paying for processing, energy, maintenance and operations. Once refined, petrol and diesel are transported via pipelines, railways and tankers to storage depots before being distributed to retail fuel stations.

The final retail price also includes these logistics, insurance and handling fees.

What is the role of oil marketing companies?

Retail fuel prices are decided by state-run oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) — under India’s deregulated pricing mechanism.

These firms normally absorb part of the rise when retail prices are not raised and world crude prices are rising sharply, leading to under-recoveries and pressure on profitability.

Later, OMCs may prefer to maintain higher marketing margins even when crude prices start declining, so as to recover the losses that had accumulated when pump prices were not fully revised during earlier periods.

One of the main reasons consumers do not see cheaper fuel immediately when international crude prices fall.

Why taxes are such a big part of fuel prices

Taxes are still among the biggest constituents of petrol and diesel prices in India.

The centre charges excise duty as a fixed amount per litre, and the state governments charge Value Added Tax (VAT), which varies from state to state. Some states also impose additional local taxes and cesses.

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru vary widely because each state has its own tax structure, even though the base fuel costs are the same.

Fuel taxes are a significant source of revenue for both the Centre and the state governments, and any cut in taxes is a major fiscal decision.

Who earns what from every litre of fuel?

Every litre of petrol or diesel sold goes to a variety of stakeholders.

The imported crude supplier gets paid for crude oil; refiners earn refining margins; OMCs retain margins from marketing and transportation and also recover previous under-recoveries; petrol pump dealers earn commission for running retail outlets; the Centre earns through excise duty; and the state governments collect VAT and local levies.

The consumer pays the total price of all these elements at the end.

Why don’t petrol and diesel prices come down immediately when crude oil gets cheaper?

Many consumers expect fuel prices to come down immediately when the price of Brent crude drops but the pricing mechanism is much more complicated.

There are several factors that are delaying or offsetting price reductions:

OMCs may first recoup losses incurred during the periods of artificially low fuel prices.

A weaker rupee can offset the benefit of cheaper crude imports.

Fuel taxes are often a big source of government revenue. Governments may delay cutting taxes.

State VAT structures continue to keep prices high even as crude softens.

International crude prices are, in other words, only one part of the equation of retail pricing.

Why OMCs should rejoice at lower crude prices

Falling crude oil prices will boost profitability and improve fuel marketing margins for state-run oil marketing companies, a recent JP Morgan report said.

The broking said lower crude prices and lower central excise duties have helped composite petrol and diesel margins move above levels seen before the recent West Asia conflict. We now estimate OMC composite margins on petrol and diesel to be above pre-war levels. Losses on LPG are still high but should start to follow oil lower soon as well,” JP Morgan said.

But the report warned that first-quarter profits could remain weak, as refiners were expected to report inventory losses after crude prices had corrected sharply.

Of the public sector OMCs, BPCL and IOC are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries if crude prices continue to remain below $80 per barrel and refining margins remain healthy.

The importance of excise duty

Also, JP Morgan pointed out that a big part of the improvement in OMC profitability has come from the government reducing excise duties, which has enabled companies to capture a larger share of retail fuel prices.

The analysts estimate that the reduction in excise duty has caused the government to forego about Rs 1.8 lakh crore in revenue per annum.

The broking believes that the government may allow OMCs to continue keeping higher margins for some time to help them reduce the debt accumulated during recent periods of under-recoveries. However, the possibility of future hikes in excise duty cannot be ruled out once oil markets stabilise.

How LPG prices are different

The pricing of LPG is a little different.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) periodically review domestic cooking gas prices based on international LPG benchmark prices, import costs and under-recoveries.

Commercial LPG cylinders, used often by hotels and restaurants, follow international benchmark prices like the Saudi Contract Price (CP) more closely and are therefore much more volatile than domestic cylinders.

India has been diversifying its sourcing away from the UAE and Kuwait, whose supplies have recovered gradually, and reducing dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, leading to an increase in LPG imports from the US in recent months.

Why petrol and diesel are still out of GST

Petrol and diesel continue to be outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) net.

Instead, they are still subject to the central excise duty and state VAT. Bringing fuels under GST will create a more uniform tax structure and reduce price differences across states.

But fuel taxes are a major source of revenue for both the Centre and the states. There is not much possibility of petrol and diesel coming under GST until there is a larger political consensus.

Petrol, diesel and LPG rates today (June 24)

Oil marketing companies kept the retail fuel prices unchanged on June 24, even as Brent crude eased after the tensions in West Asia showed signs of cooling down. Prices of petrol and diesel have been unchanged in the major cities and the price of LPG cylinders also remains unchanged after the latest revision done earlier this month.

Petrol and diesel prices today, June 24

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi 102.12 95.20 Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Chennai 108.01 99.66 Hyderabad 115.73 103.82 Bengaluru 110.89 98.80

LPG price today, June 24

City Domestic LPG (14.2 kg) (Rs) Commercial LPG (19 kg) (Rs) New Delhi 942.00 3,113.50 Kolkata 968.00 3,255.50 Mumbai 941.50 3,067.50 Chennai 957.50 3,283.00 Gurugram 950.50 3,130.00 Noida 939.50 3,113.50 Bengaluru 944.50 3,198.00 Bhubaneswar 968.00 3,290.00 Chandigarh 951.50 3,136.00 Hyderabad 994.00 3,367.00 Jaipur 945.50 3,141.00 Lucknow 979.50 3,236.00 Patna 1,031.50 3,400.00 Thiruvananthapuram 951.00 3,152.00

What does this situation mean for the consumer?

Petrol, diesel and LPG prices depend on many factors beyond just global crude oil movements. Import costs, exchange rates, refining costs, taxes, logistics, dealer commissions and OMC margins determine the final cost to the consumer at the pump. Lower crude prices are beneficial for oil marketing companies’ profitability and may bring down under-recoveries but do not necessarily mean cheaper fuel. Retail fuel prices are unlikely to fall every time international crude oil prices fall, as long as taxes remain high and OMCs continue to recover the losses they incurred earlier.

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