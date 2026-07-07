How Building Caredose Shaped Kinshuk Kocher’s Approach to Global Health-Tech Innovation

Kinshuk Kocher, Co-Founder – Caredose

New Delhi [India], July 7: Healthcare technology often focuses on the next breakthrough, whether it is artificial intelligence, advanced diagnostics or connected care. Yet, some of the biggest challenges in healthcare are far less complex. They lie in ensuring that patients follow prescribed treatments, healthcare providers can support them effectively, and systems work reliably in everyday clinical settings.

For Kinshuk Kocher, these realities became clear long before he began evaluating healthcare startups in the United States. As the co-founder of Caredose, a medication management platform launched in India in 2017, he spent years working closely with patients, pharmacies and healthcare providers to address one of healthcare’s most persistent challenges: medication adherence.

Today, as Director of Investment Operations and Special Projects at Cedars-Sinai Technology Ventures (CSTV) in Los Angeles, Kocher helps evaluate and support promising health-tech companies. While his role has evolved from founder to investor, the questions that guide his decisions remain rooted in the lessons he learned while building Caredose.

Solving a Problem That Affected Everyday Healthcare

Medication non-adherence is a global healthcare challenge. Patients living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases are often required to manage multiple medicines every day. Missing doses, taking incorrect medicines or following inconsistent schedules can lead to avoidable complications, hospitalisations and increased healthcare costs.

When Kocher and his team started Caredose, they recognised that improving adherence required more than simply reminding patients to take their medicines. The experience had to become simpler, more organised and easier for both patients and healthcare providers to manage.

“One of the biggest lessons we learned was that healthcare problems are rarely solved by technology alone,” says Kocher. “You have to understand how patients, caregivers, pharmacists and providers actually interact with the system before you can build something that genuinely improves outcomes.”

Caredose developed a medication management platform that organised medicines into clearly labelled dose packs, helping patients follow their prescribed schedules more easily while also supporting pharmacies and healthcare providers with a structured dispensing process that led to an increase in patient retention & revenues..

Building Trust Through Operational Excellence

Developing the solution was only one part of the journey. Scaling it required building reliable operational systems that could work across different patient populations, healthcare providers and pharmacy networks.

Over four years, Caredose managed more than one million medicine doses across India. The platform helped improve medication adherence rates from below 50 per cent to more than 80 per cent among provider partners. It also established partnerships with organisations including Apollo Pharmacy and Max Hospitals while receiving support from institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO), USAID and the Gates Foundation.

These milestones reflected not only technological capability but also the importance of designing healthcare solutions that fit naturally into existing clinical workflows.

For Kocher, the experience reinforced an important principle that continues to influence his work today.

“The real challenge isn’t simply building good software,” he says. “It’s designing solutions that people are willing and able to use consistently in real clinical environments.”

From Founder to Health-Tech Investor

Following Caredose’s successful exit, Kocher joined GSK in a senior digital health role before moving to Cedars-Sinai Technology Ventures, the investment and innovation arm of one of the United States’ leading academic health systems.

At CSTV, he has helped lead more than US$20 million in institutional investments across over ten healthcare companies and has evaluated more than 500 startups through the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator+ programme.

Although the scale of his work has changed, the perspective he brings remains grounded in firsthand operating experience.

Rather than focusing solely on the sophistication of a product or technology, Kocher looks closely at whether founders truly understand the healthcare environments they are trying to improve.

“The strongest founders are the ones who spend time understanding how care is actually delivered,” he explains. “That means observing clinical workflows, listening to providers, understanding patient behaviour and identifying where existing processes break down. Those insights are difficult to replace with market research alone.”

Looking Beyond Technology

Healthcare innovation continues to attract unprecedented levels of investment, but translating innovation into routine clinical practice remains one of the industry’s biggest challenges.

Having worked as both an entrepreneur and an investor, Kocher believes that successful healthcare companies combine technical innovation with a deep understanding of people, processes and healthcare delivery.

His experience building Caredose demonstrated that meaningful innovation often comes from improving everyday healthcare experiences rather than introducing entirely new technologies. Whether the challenge involves medication management, digital therapeutics or clinical decision support, adoption ultimately depends on how well solutions fit into the realities of patient care.

This perspective now shapes the way he evaluates emerging healthcare companies.

Instead of asking only whether a technology is innovative, he asks whether it solves a genuine clinical problem, supports healthcare providers and creates measurable value for patients.

A Perspective Shaped by Experience

Kocher’s professional journey spans two very different healthcare ecosystems, from building a health-tech company in India to supporting innovation within one of America’s leading healthcare institutions. That combination provides a practical understanding of both entrepreneurial challenges and institutional healthcare adoption.

For him, the transition from founder to investor has not been about leaving one role behind for another. It has been about applying the lessons learned while building Caredose to help identify the next generation of healthcare innovators.

“The biggest lesson Caredose gave me is that healthcare innovation starts with understanding people,” says Kocher. “Technology plays an important role, but lasting impact comes from solving real problems for patients and providers in ways that fit naturally into the way care is delivered.”

That philosophy continues to guide his work today as he supports founders building solutions designed not just to advance healthcare technology, but to improve healthcare itself.

About Kinshuk Kocher

Kinshuk Kocher is Director of Investment Operations & Special Projects at Cedars-Sinai Technology Ventures in Los Angeles. He previously co-founded Caredose, a medication management platform focused on improving adherence for patients with chronic conditions. He holds an MBA from the University of Oxford.

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