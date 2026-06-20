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Home > Business News > How Did Accenture’s Weak FY27 Outlook Turn Dalal Street Red? Indian IT Stocks And Outlook Explained

How Did Accenture’s Weak FY27 Outlook Turn Dalal Street Red? Indian IT Stocks And Outlook Explained

Accenture's weak FY27 outlook triggered a selloff in Indian IT stocks, raising concerns over delayed deal closures, slower client spending, and cautious enterprise budgets. Here's why Dalal Street turned red, what it means for TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and the outlook for FY27.

Accenture's Weak FY27 Outlook: Indian IT Stocks And Outlook Explained
Accenture's Weak FY27 Outlook: Indian IT Stocks And Outlook Explained

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 11:24 IST

India’s information technology stocks came under heavy selling pressure after global IT giant Accenture delivered a weaker-than-expected third-quarter performance and signalled a softer start to FY27. The disappointing earnings, coupled with a cautious outlook, dampened investor sentiment on Dalal Street as market participants worried that India’s export-focused IT companies could face similar headwinds in the coming quarters. According to brokerage firms, Accenture’s Q3FY26 results point to a challenging demand environment marked by delayed deal closures, prolonged client decision-making, and weaker discretionary spending. The brokerage believes these trends could spill over to Indian IT companies, making the first half of FY27 more difficult than previously expected.

Why Did Accenture’s Weak Outlook Drag Dalal Street Lower?

Accenture reported 3% year-on-year constant currency revenue growth in the third quarter, missing Street expectations. More importantly, its bookings disappointed investors. Managed Services bookings weakened significantly, while overall bookings slipped 3% year-on-year to $19.3 billion. The company attributed part of the slowdown to disruptions caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict, which resulted in a $100 million revenue impact during the quarter. Several large contracts were delayed rather than cancelled, pushing deal closures into FY27.

The cautious commentary immediately weighed on Indian IT stocks because companies such as TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, Coforge, and Mphasis derive a significant portion of their revenues from overseas clients. Investors fear that if Accenture is witnessing slower client spending, delayed technology investments, and cautious enterprise budgets, Indian IT firms could experience similar challenges in upcoming quarters. Adding to the concerns, Accenture reduced the upper end of its FY26 revenue growth guidance to 2-4% from 2-5%, reinforcing expectations of slower technology spending globally.

What Does This Mean For Indian IT Companies?

Prabhudas Lilladher believes the read-through for Indian IT services companies is “incrementally negative.” While most Indian firms have limited direct exposure to the Middle East, the indirect effects could be much larger.

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The brokerage expects longer client decision cycles, slower project ramp-ups, delayed signing of large transformation deals, and weaker discretionary technology spending. These factors could translate into slower revenue growth during the initial quarters of FY27. Another concern is Accenture’s renewed focus on the mid-market enterprise segment, targeting companies with revenues between $300 million and $3 billion. With an estimated addressable opportunity of nearly $240 billion, this strategy could intensify competition for Indian mid-cap IT companies that have traditionally focused on this segment.

FY27 Outlook: A Soft Start But Long-Term Demand Remains Intact

Despite the near-term weakness, analysts do not believe the structural growth story for the IT sector has changed. Instead, FY27 is expected to begin on a cautious note before demand gradually improves.

Brokerages expect the first half of FY27 to remain challenging as enterprises continue delaying discretionary spending amid geopolitical uncertainties and macroeconomic concerns. Large transformation deals may take longer to close, while project execution timelines could also stretch.

However, the long-term outlook continues to be supported by increasing investments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, and digital transformation. Once macroeconomic uncertainty eases and client confidence improves, technology spending is expected to recover. For now, though, Accenture’s results have served as an early warning signal for Dalal Street. Investors are likely to closely watch the upcoming quarterly results and management commentary from Indian IT companies to gauge whether the slowdown remains temporary or evolves into a broader industry trend.

What Should Traders Watch After Accenture’s Weak Outlook?

For traders and investors, Accenture’s weak guidance is more than just a disappointing earnings report, it’s an early warning signal for India’s IT sector. Deal closures taking longer, slower client decision-making, and softer discretionary spending could start to weigh on companies like TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Coforge, and Persistent Systems during the first half of FY27. Now, yes, the bigger growth story, AI enablement, cloud migration, and digital transformation, still looks intact. But in the near term, volatility could persist. Market participants should keep a close eye on upcoming earnings, deal wins, management commentary, and client spending trends, as these signals will likely determine the next move for IT stocks on Dalal Street.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and includes editorial analysis based on publicly available information and ANI inputs. Readers should conduct independent research before making investment or financial decisions.)

Also Read: Who Is John Jumper? AlphaFold Architect Leaving Google DeepMind for Anthropic…

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How Did Accenture’s Weak FY27 Outlook Turn Dalal Street Red? Indian IT Stocks And Outlook Explained
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How Did Accenture’s Weak FY27 Outlook Turn Dalal Street Red? Indian IT Stocks And Outlook Explained

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How Did Accenture’s Weak FY27 Outlook Turn Dalal Street Red? Indian IT Stocks And Outlook Explained
How Did Accenture’s Weak FY27 Outlook Turn Dalal Street Red? Indian IT Stocks And Outlook Explained
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