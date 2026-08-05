How Did Airtel Deliver 37% Profit Jump? ARPU Story Investors Shouldn’t Ignore

Bharti Airtel’s latest quarterly results point to a bigger shift in India’s telecom industry. The company is no longer growing only by adding users. It is growing by earning more from each customer. For the June quarter of FY27, Airtel reported a consolidated net profit of ₹8,167 crore, up 37% year-on-year. Revenue from operations rose 18.4% to ₹58,539 crore. The numbers show that Airtel’s growth is being driven by stronger customer value, better margins and steady expansion across businesses.

The ₹264 ARPU story

The most important feature of this quarter is that ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) of Airtel has risen from Rs.250 to Rs.264.

This metric is quite an important one for the telecom sector as the marginal benefit of the ARPU becomes significant only when it is multiplied by millions of users.

This year, Airtel has been adopting the strategy of premiumization and targeting higher quality customers rather than low value ones.

This was visible in its postpaid performance. Airtel added one million postpaid users during the quarter, its highest-ever quarterly addition. Its total postpaid customer base reached 30 million.

The company also added five million smartphone users during the quarter. Smartphone users now account for about 80% of Airtel’s mobile customer base. This gives Airtel more opportunities to sell higher-value data plans and digital services.

Telecom moves from volume to value

The telecom sector has changed significantly over the past few years. Earlier, operators competed mainly on subscriber growth and aggressive pricing.

After multiple tariff increases and rising data consumption, the focus has shifted towards monetisation and profitability.

Airtel’s latest results show this transition clearly. Revenue growth is coming not only from customer additions but also from better customer mix and higher usage.

Stronger cash flows improve financial position

Airtel’s financial improvement is also visible in its balance sheet.

However, its net debt/EBITDA ratio has come down to 1.17 times from 1.70 times a year ago. This implies that better cash flows are enabling the company to relieve itself of financial stress and make investments in its network.

However, telecom remains a capital-intensive business. Airtel continues to carry deferred liabilities related to spectrum payments and adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

These obligations mean that strong earnings alone are not enough. The company must continue generating healthy cash flows while investing in technology and infrastructure.

Growth beyond mobile

Airtel’s growth is becoming more diversified.

Its Homes business recorded 33.2% year-on-year revenue growth, supported by broadband expansion. Airtel Business grew 12%, driven by enterprise connectivity and digital solutions.

The Africa business remains another important growth engine. Airtel Africa reported 21.1% year-on-year revenue growth in constant currency terms and ended the quarter with 189 million customers.

The company’s increased ownership in Airtel Africa reflects its confidence in long-term growth opportunities in the region.

Airtel and Jio: two different strategies

The competition with Reliance Jio is also evolving.

Jio continues to lead in subscriber scale and 5G adoption. Airtel, meanwhile, has built a stronger position in premium customers, postpaid services and ARPU.

The telecom battle is increasingly becoming a contest between scale and monetisation.

The challenge ahead

Airtel’s valuation reflects investor confidence. The market is treating the company less like a traditional telecom operator and more like a digital infrastructure business.

That premium depends on Airtel maintaining ARPU growth, controlling costs and converting earnings into sustainable cash flows.

The biggest challenge ahead will be maintaining growth after the benefits of tariff increases begin to moderate. Airtel will need continued progress in postpaid, enterprise services, broadband and 5G monetisation to justify investor expectations.

Airtel’s Q1 FY27 performance shows that Indian telecom has entered a new phase. The next battle is unlikely to be about who has the most subscribers. It will be about who can create the most value from those subscribers.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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