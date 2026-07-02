How Did Donald Trump Make Over $2.2 Billion in 2025? Here’s What His Financial Disclosure Reveals

US President Trump raked in more than $2.2 billion in earnings from his businesses in 2025, more than a third of it from cryptocurrencies, according to his latest mandatory financial report. The 927-page document shows that Trump’s crypto-related businesses made $1,430,390,415 during the year since he returned to the White House last year. That’s more than double the total income he reported a year ago, when his reported earnings topped $600 million.

The disclosure comes as the Trump administration has continued to push forward with policies considered favourable to the crypto industry, reigniting the debate over potential conflicts of interest. The White House has denied the allegations, stating that Trump’s companies operate through a trust that is overseen by his sons.

How Much Money Did Donald Trump Make From Crypto?

$635 million in royalties from Celebration Coins, an entity believed to be behind the $TRUMP meme coin launched shortly before he returned to office.

More than $500 million from World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency venture founded by Trump’s sons along with the sons of his special envoy, Steve Witkoff. The disclosure says the income came from the sale of governance tokens, stablecoins and other crypto-related assets.

Trump’s most profitable business in 2025 was digital assets, raking in $1,430,390,415 from combined crypto ventures.

The filing also reveals a dramatic change in Trump’s position on cryptocurrency. In 2021, he had called Bitcoin a “scam” and “a disaster waiting to happen.” But in his presidential campaign he had promised to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet” and on his return to the White House he signed executive orders and supported legislation to aid the digital asset industry.

Where Else Did Donald Trump Earn Money From?

Cryptocurrency was the largest source of income, but Trump’s disclosure also lists income from various other businesses.

Real Estate And Golf Clubs

Trump’s hotel and golf resorts and licensing business continued to generate large revenues.

The financial disclosure says:

Around $122 million was for the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida.

Florida’s Mar-a-Lago brought in about $77 million.

The golf clubs in Bedminster, N.J.; Jupiter, Fla.; and Turnberry, Scotland, each contributed more than $30 million.

The filing also revealed licensing income from overseas real estate projects, including developments in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Romania.

Trump Merchandise

The filing also revealed that Trump has made millions from licensing deals for products with his name.

Trump still made money from products carrying his name. The financial disclosure revealed Trump-branded watches, one of his top merchandise revenue streams, earned $4.7 million in royalties.

His Trump Bibles brought in $208,486. And his books still helped pay the bills. The filing shows “Save America” raised $1,893,965, “Letters to Trump” made $590,730 and “A MAGA Journey” made $552,685.

It also details income from other Trump-branded products. The year’s guitars brought him $35,920, and the trainers and fragrance products he developed earned him $67,634.

Legal Settlements

The filing also notes at least $80 million in income from media companies’ settlements.

Trump’s financial disclosure shows he received at least $80 million in legal settlements with a number of media and technology companies. That included $16 million from ABC, $16 million from CBS Broadcasting and CBS Interactive, $24.5 million from Meta, $22 million from YouTube and $8 million from X.

The White House said that most of the money is supposed to go to Trump’s future presidential library and related charitable endeavours.

White House Denies Conflict of Interest Allegations

The White House said there is no conflict of interest, adding that Trump’s business interests are held in a trust that is managed by his sons, as reported by the BBC.

Trump has also stated he does not manage his investments himself, saying professional fund managers handle his finances.

Even with such assurances, ethics experts have questioned whether a sitting president should continue profiting from businesses in sectors directly affected by government policy, especially as the administration has taken a more favourable regulatory approach to cryptocurrencies.

Donald Trump’s Net Worth

Forbes reported that Trump’s estimated net worth jumped to about $6 billion from $2.3 billion in 2024. Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index estimates his net worth at $7.6 billion.