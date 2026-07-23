How Divorce Cost This Indian-Origin Businessman His Fortune At 55 And Forced Him To Start Afresh

Imagine losing your home, your businesses, and your wealth in your mid-50s – where would you go? Indian-born businessman Harish Dabasia was 55 years old, and his world collapsed following the split of his 35-year-old marriage. Dabasia opened up on The Voices Podcast with Arafat about how his divorce left him broke and he had to leave London and start his life over in Rwanda. Today he coaches entrepreneurs and helps businesses grow.

From Multi-Million Business Empire To Starting All Over Again

Dabasia was born in India but brought up in a family of builders in Nairobi, Kenya.

He said he was a “sixth-generation builder” and had “cement and blocks and bricks in his blood”. His family had been in the trade for nearly 130 years and he then spent 35 years in London building businesses in construction, renewable energy and property.

But his personal life took a dramatic turn.

‘I Had To Give Up Everything’

Speaking about the divorce, Dabasia said he chose not to go through a lengthy legal battle. “Through my divorce, I’ve had to give up all my assets, all my properties, all my businesses to my ex and to my two daughters,” he said.

He says that once the divorce was final, he made a conscious decision to leave behind not only his wealth but also the environment that constantly reminded him of his past. ”When the divorce was finalized, I gave up everything. I decided, okay, I’m not going to stay around with the circle that I knew, with the people that I knew, the territory that I knew. I want to go back to Africa.”

The Reason He Moved Out of London After 35 Years

For Dabasia, leaving meant more than just moving to another country. He admitted that living in London meant living with painful memories every day. “The pain of being near familiar faces, familiar people and familiar scenarios that were painful, that were you know that drove me mad and drove me depress into depression. I wanted to be away from it,” he said.

Moving to Rwanda, he added, gave him a new purpose in life. “Coming to Africa has given me a new purpose. It has given me a new zeal.”

Choosing Peace Over Wealth

Dabasia said he made a conscious decision not to hire lawyers during the divorce because he didn’t want to continue the emotional battle. “She has decided that she wants divorce and whatever she wants she can have it. I just want an end to this suffering,” he said.

He feels that in the end the decision gave him something far more valuable than money. “I have the peace and it is because I am in a position of peace that I am now able to restart again.”

Another Mission In Africa In His 50s

Dabasia said he took a different route rather than go back to construction. “I’m not just going to do buildings. I’m going to build businesses and I’m going to build people,” he said, adding that his experience building companies in a variety of industries over the years had revealed patterns that could help others succeed.

Now, he thinks experience is something you can’t take away, even if you take away the wealth.

Reflecting on his journey, Dabasia said that starting over was not the same as starting from square one. “I may be starting from zero from bank balance and from family balance, you know equation, but not from my experience not from my wisdom. This pain has created a better version of me.”

Indian-origin entrepreneur Harish Dabasia, who rebuilt his life in Rwanda, says his focus now is not on what he lost but on what he can create next. He mentors entrepreneurs and is looking to build £50m businesses over the next 25 years. “If I have lost 5 million GBP, I want to make 50 million now in the next 25 years,” he said.

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