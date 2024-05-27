How is Reliance Expanding Its Telecom Rivalry Beyond India With This Agreement Involving Airtel And Vodafone?

Reliance Industries, under the leadership of Asia’s wealthiest individual, Mukesh Ambani, is making significant strides into Africa’s mobile broadband arena through a telecom venture. With the aim of capturing mobile broadband customers in a burgeoning market, Reliance Industries Ltd is set to introduce a telecom venture in Africa, as reported by Bloomberg.

The venture, led by Reliance’s subsidiary Radisys Corp, is slated to provide crucial network infrastructure, applications, and smartphones for Ghana-based Next-Gen InfraCo (NGIC), as disclosed by Harkirit Singh, the executive director of NGIC, ahead of the official launch announcement in Mumbai on May 27.

Scheduled for launch later this year, NGIC is poised to revolutionize Ghana’s digital landscape by offering cutting-edge 5G infrastructure to various operators and internet providers in the country. With a focus on delivering affordable digital services in emerging markets, NGIC boasts a robust team, including Reliance’s subsidiary Radisys Corp, along with industry giants Nokia, Microsoft, and Indian outsourcing giant Tech Mahindra.

Ghana, with a population exceeding 33 million, is currently served by three primary operators: MTN Ghana, Vodafone Ghana, and state-owned AirtelTigo. NGIC’s strategic partnerships, technological expertise, and exclusive possession of Ghana’s sole 5G license position it to develop broadband services at scale, alleviating the significant expense typically borne by individual mobile carriers, as highlighted by Singh in his statements to Bloomberg.

Drawing inspiration from the monumental success of Ambani’s Jio Infocomm in India, which revolutionized the Indian mobile market with its low-cost data and free voice call offerings, NGIC aspires to replicate this triumph in Ghana. By providing affordable mobile broadband services and devices, NGIC endeavors to bridge the digital divide and make connectivity accessible to millions in Ghana.

This venture also holds diplomatic significance for India, serving as a strategic counter to China’s expanding influence in Africa through digital initiatives.

Although Reliance and its strategic partners currently do not hold any shares in NGIC, they retain the option to convert future payments into equity. Singh, NGIC’s executive director, emphasized the importance of demonstrating value before formalizing partnerships.

As Reliance Industries embarks on its journey into Africa’s mobile broadband market, the telecom venture’s success stands poised to reshape the digital landscape of Ghana and establish Reliance as a key player in Africa’s telecommunications sector.

