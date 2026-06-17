How SpaceX Overtook Amazon? Inside Staggering $2.85T Jolt That Changed Wall Street Rankings; Key Drivers, Valuation Gap, And Market Outlook

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Hits $2.85T, Overtakes Amazon: SpaceX has officially kinda zoomed past Amazon to become the world’s fifth most valuable publicly traded company, after a post-IPO rally that sort of shook Wall Street like a rocket launch, shaking the ground. Trading under the ticker SPCX, the aerospace and tech giant rocketed to a huge $2.85 trillion valuation, edging ahead of Amazon at $2.64 trillion-and at one point it even started knocking on Microsoft’s door, just to say hello. The real fuel behind this whole blast-off? A record-setting IPO followed by a bold $60 billion all-stock deal to acquire Anysphere, the company behind the AI coding assistant Cursor. That move really supercharged investor hype, blending rockets with AI, and somehow turning SpaceX into this full-on “future technology empire” kind of story. For Elon Musk, this isn’t just another win either-it adds more rocket fuel to the storyline about him possibly becoming the world’s first trillionaire.

So now investors are left staring at the charts thinking, is this the beginning of a new tech universe, or just the most explosive market debut that anyone’s seen? The time will tell what wall street has to unfold.

SpaceX Overtakes Amazon in Global Market Value: Key Reasons Behind the Surge

Breakout IPO Momentum

So SpaceX showed up on Nasdaq as SPCX at 135 bucks and basically turned Wall Street into launch control, like instantly. The 85.7B IPO, with that greenshoe option boost, turned out to be a blockbuster, big, loud demand, and it basically set the tempo for a rocket-powered debut that investors couldn’t stop staring at, or chasing after, depending on who you ask.

AI-Focused Expansion Boosts Sentiment

Then the plot does a little detour: a 60B stock deal for Anysphere, the Cursor maker. Suddenly SpaceX wasn’t only about rockets; it was rockets plus AI, you know “space meets software” energy. That combo got investors excited, and they started re-rating the whole thing into some kind of futuristic empire. After that, sentiment was in overdrive across the tech channels, no brakes.

Limited Public Float Drives Price Squeeze

And here’s the kicker, not a lot of stock is really out there for normal eyes. Only 4.2% of the shares float publicly, so the price action gets weird, like launch tickets to Mars. Buyers came rushing, sellers showed up rarely, and the market basically did a squeeze, messy, sure, but in a bullish way. That helped SpaceX push up roughly 50%–62% over just three trading sessions.

Index Inclusion Expectations Fuel Buying

To top it off, people were talking about possible inclusion in the Nasdaq 100, MSCI, and FTSE Russell. That rumor-mood turned into a buying wave. ETFs and passive funds, they had no real alternative but to keep stocking up, like autopilot is just on. And that consistent institutional pressure, it kept lifting prices higher, layer by layer.

SpaceX briefly Secured The 5th Most Valuable Company In The World,

Intraday Peak Valuation

Stock peak: $225.64

Intraday market cap: $2.97 trillion

Briefly overtook Microsoft in global ranking

Closing Figures (June 16, 2026)

Closing price: $201.80 (+4.8%)

SpaceX market cap: $2.655 trillion

Amazon market cap: $2.646 trillion

Net lead: $9 billion

Financial Profile Comparison: Growth vs Profitability (SpaceX vs Amazon)

Metric SpaceX (SPCX) Amazon (AMZN) Market Cap $2.655T $2.646T 2025 Revenue $18.67B $716.9B Net Profit/Loss -$4.94B +$77.7B Q1 2026 Result -$4.27B +$30.3B Price-to-Sales 150x <4x Trading Volume Extremely high volatility Stable mega-cap liquidity

Despite weaker current fundamentals, SpaceX is being priced for the future, driven by expectations around satellite internet dominance, launch infrastructure control, and next-gen space-based computing, while Amazon remains a profitability-heavy, mature mega-cap.

Investor Risks And Future Volatility About SpaceX

Retail investors are kind of like they’re riding a rocket that’s moving fast, but they’re not really steering it much. The stock’s sudden climb is mostly pushed by a very small public float, a ton of speculative appetite, and constant index-fund money steadily coming in. In plain language, there just isn’t much of the thing available, but too many people want to get in, so the price action looks flashy… even though underneath it feels a little delicate.

Now the real stress point is the 366-day insider lock-up ending date. Once it’s over, a big wave of employee shares and early backer holdings could come loose into the market. That tends to mean more supply, a weaker throttle on momentum, and maybe a sharp reality check if buyers don’t stay as interested.

Elon Musk’s Wealth Surges As SpaceX Rally Redefines Market Leadership

SpaceX’s rocket-like rally didn’t just shake markets, it gave Elon Musk’s net worth a serious lift, adding an estimated $54 billion almost overnight. Thanks to his roughly 41% ownership stake and strong voting control, every jump in SPCX basically feels like someone strapped another booster onto his wealth chart. At this point, investors aren’t just watching a stock, they’re watching a real-time “net worth simulation in orbit.” But here’s the twist: this isn’t a straight line to the moon. SpaceX’s valuation surge is driven more by big future expectations than current profits. It’s all about satellites, space infrastructure, and AI-driven expansion narratives.

So yes, SpaceX has temporarily overtaken Amazon in valuation glory, but the story isn’t settled. The real question investors are quietly asking is: is this the beginning of a long-term tech empire in orbit, or just a high-speed ride powered by hype, liquidity, and index flows? The next chapter will decide.

Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content.

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