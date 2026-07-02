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Home > Business News > Fake Currency Alert! How To Check If The Note in Your Pocket Is Real

Fake Currency Alert! How To Check If The Note in Your Pocket Is Real

Can you identify fake Indian currency notes? Here are key features you must check to distinguish between real and counterfeit notes.

Is Your Rupee Note Fake Or Real? Here's The Easy Way To Check Before You Accept Cash
Is Your Rupee Note Fake Or Real? Here's The Easy Way To Check Before You Accept Cash

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-02 17:39 IST

Have you ever accepted cash without giving the note a second look? That’s what we mostly do. But because counterfeit money does occasionally get into circulation, it can save you a loss of money to spend a few extra seconds examining a bill. The reassuring news is that you don’t need any special equipment to detect a fake note. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has built in several security features in every genuine banknote to prevent counterfeiting, many of which are verifiable by naked eye. You can see others with a simple magnifying glass.

Here are some of the simplest ways to check the authenticity of an Indian currency note.

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1. Check Mahatma Gandhi Watermark

There is a reason for the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on an Indian currency note. Every genuine note has a watermark of Gandhi’s image embedded in the paper itself.

To check the authenticity, hold the note to the light. You should be able to see a clear and defined watermark and the denomination value. The image should be clear and blend with the paper and not be printed on the paper.

Watermarks on counterfeit notes are often dull, fuzzy or patchy. In some cases it may be wholly wanting.

2. Watch Carefully What The Serial Numbers Say

All genuine notes have serial numbers printed in a consistent pattern. There are equal spaces, the same font style and the same alignment for the digits.

If the numbers look crooked, if there are uneven spaces, if the fonts are different sizes or if the printing is uneven, it may be a counterfeit note.

3. Check The Print Quality

RBI currency notes are printed using high-quality techniques which produce crisp text, sharp borders and clear images.

Bad printing will often give away a counterfeit note. Smudged ink, faded colours, broken lines, blurred images or greasy-looking print are all warning signs. If a note is particularly dull or badly finished, examine it more carefully.

4. Review The Security Thread

One of the most obvious security features to look for is the vertical security thread embedded in the note.

This thread is woven into the paper, not printed like a line. The thread, when tilted or held against light, has inscriptions such as ‘Bharat’ and ‘RBI’ with the denomination. It depends on the angle from which you look at it.

If the thread appears to be merely printed or does not exhibit these properties, the note may be counterfeit.

5. Check Micro-Lettering With A Magnifying Glass

One of the most sophisticated anti-counterfeiting features in the Indian currency notes is micro-lettering. These are very small words and numbers, so small that it is almost impossible to reproduce them accurately without specialised printing technology.

They are hard to see with the naked eye but are easily revealed with a simple magnifying glass.

Near the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, there are microscopic writings of “RBI”, the denomination value, “India” and “Bharat” in Devanagari script. For example, a Rs 100 note has micro-text that reads “100 RBI” on it. A Rs 500 note will have “500 RBI”. The Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations also look very similar except for the value of the notes. They too contain similar engravings as the other denomination notes. The fine, tiny, evenly spaced engraving is typical of an original note. The text on counterfeit money is frequently blurred, broken, incomplete or missing entirely.

Why These Security Features Matter

Methods of counterfeiting are improving, but it is still very hard to accurately replicate the layered security features of the RBI. A quick check of the watermark, security thread, print quality, serial numbers and micro-lettering may reduce the risk of unknowingly accepting counterfeit currency.

So the next time you get cash, it’s worth taking a few seconds to check these details and save yourself from losing money.

Also Read: Meta Explains WhatsApp Username Feature With FAQs Amid Government Scrutiny: Here’s How It Plans To Prevent Scams

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Fake Currency Alert! How To Check If The Note in Your Pocket Is Real
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Fake Currency Alert! How To Check If The Note in Your Pocket Is Real
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