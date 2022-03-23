Most of the banks have a nationwide toll-free phone number, exclusively for credit card enquiries and service requests. The credit card customer care of various banks offers resolutions to a number of user queries and grievances.

Debit and credit cards come under the category of plastic money. They are instruments used for transactions online as well as offline. Credit cards have been and continue to stay popular in a digitized society. Despite the rise of digital wallets and UPI payments, the demand for credit cards continues to rise, driven by a cashless economy, payment innovations in the industry, ease of usage, and the sheer number of buy-now-pay-later benefits and rewards.

You can apply for a credit card easily online. Once it is approved, you can use it to buy groceries, accessories, book travel and movie tickets, etc. Every time you spend some money using a credit card, you will earn rewards, discounts, cashback, fuel surcharge waivers, and much more. Rewards earned can be redeemed for exclusive gifts, cashback to the credit card account, etc.

Credit Card Customer Care

Credit cards provide the freedom to shop anywhere anytime along with best-in-class services. There are tons of credit cards available these days which are specially curated for each category. Travel cards, fuel cards, shopping cards, dining cards, cash back cards and what not!

However, there are some obvious areas where a credit card user might need help: queries regarding card features and benefits, loss of card, reversal of payment, guidance, etc. In such cases, the simplest way is to reach out to the bank is through their credit card customer care number.

With a plethora of options available for credit cards in the country and choices as vast as an ocean, an excellent customer service reputation acts as a differentiating factor between the competing banks. Banks offer the best class services to attract new customers as well as to retain their existing customers.

So, what if you own more than one credit card? What if you can’t find the right helpline numbers to reach out to credit card customer care? Here, at Finserv MARKETS we have you covered.

Credit Card Customer Care Numbers of Top Banks

Most of the banks have a nationwide toll-free phone number, exclusively for credit card enquiries and service requests. When you dial a toll-free number from anywhere in the country, you will not be charged for the call.

Here is the complete list of credit card customer care number details for banks selling credit cards on the Finserv MARKETS portal.



Top Banks

Customer Care Numbers

Timings

Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard

+91 22 7119 0900

RBL Credit Card

+91 22 6232 77771800 121 9050 (toll-free)

24×7

Axis Bank Credit Card

1860 419 5555 (toll-free)1860 500 5555 (toll-free)022 6798 7700

24×7



State Bank of India Credit Card

1860 180 1290 (toll-free)1860 500 1290 (toll-free)1800 180 1290 (toll-free)



24×7

Citibank Credit Card

1860 210 2484 (local)+91 22 4955 2484 (international)

24×7

HDFC Credit Card

6160 6161 (local STD code as prefix)6160 616 (local STD code as prefix)

24×7

YES BANK Credit Card

1800 103 1212 (local, toll-free)+91 22 4935 0000 (international)

24×7

ICICI Credit Card

1860 120 7777 (toll-free)<Local STD Code> 3366 7777+91 40714 03333 (Domestic customers who are travelling overseas)

24×7

American Express Credit Card

1800 419 2122 (toll-free)

24×7

Bank of Baroda Credit Card

1800 258 4455 (toll-free)1800 102 4455 (toll-free)1800 103 1002 (Eterna Credit Card)1800 22 5100 (CMA One credit card, ICAI EXCLUSIVE credit card, and ICSI Diamond credit card)

24×7

Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Card

1860 266 2666

24×7

Services Offered By Credit Card Customer Care

The credit card customer care of various banks offers resolutions to a number of user queries and grievances. Their services include, but may not be limited to

Information on account balance and/or credit card dues.

Information on your credit card limit or cash limit.

Providing e-statement for current/previous month.

Lodging a credit card complaint.

Requesting for the outstanding on the card.

Reporting an unauthorized transaction if any fraudulent activity is suspected.

Blocking a lost or stolen credit card.

Changing the PIN number.

Closing a credit card account.

Checking last credit payment or current credit card balance.

Changing your credit card address online.

Requesting a duplicate credit card statement.

Knowing about your credit card reward point summary.

Queries on internet banking using credit cards.

Offering assistance on issues regarding credit card reward point redemption.

Checking the validity of an offer or reward which can be availed using the credit card.

Assistance in Air Miles calculation.

