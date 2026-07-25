How to File a PF Claim After an EPF Member’s Death? Here’s the Step-by-Step Guide

Losing someone you love is emotionally draining and you don’t want the extra stress of financial paperwork during such a time. An important thing that families tend to overlook is claiming the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) savings of the deceased member. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has an online system for filing claims by nominees or eligible family members with the required documents, although the process may seem complicated.

Had the member updated his e-nomination before he died, the process would have been a lot simpler. Here’s a full guide on who can claim the money, what documents they need, and what to do next.

Who Can Claim the EPF Amount After A Member’s Death?

The first step is to identify the person to whom the EPF balance is legally entitled.

In case of the e-Nomination facility of EPFO registered by the deceased member, the EPF amount is paid to the nominee as per the nomination details available in the records.

If no nomination is made, the EPF amount is generally shared equally among eligible family members. The EPF rules define spouse and children as family members for the purposes of this section. In the absence of a legal heir or a nominee, the legal heir can apply for the amount by submitting the requisite legal documents.

Under EPFO rules, siblings may also be nominated if there is no living spouse or eligible child or if the member is unmarried. However, if the member gets married or has a family, a new nomination in favour of the family members is required.

Documents Required For An EPF Death Claim

Before beginning the claims process, beneficiaries should have the following documents available:

UAN (12-digit Universal Account Number) of deceased member

Death certificate from the competent authority (PDF, max. 2 MB)

Beneficiary’s Aadhaar, name and date of birth as recorded in the e-Nomination

Proof of claimant’s bank account such as a cancelled cheque or passbook (PDF, up to 2 MB)

Proof of claimant’s identity

Legal heir certificate /succession papers, in absence of a registered nominee

If all documents are in the correct format, it will help to avoid unnecessary delays in processing your claim.

How to File EPF Death Claim Online

EPFO currently permits death claims through its dedicated online portal. This facility is currently not available on the UMANG app.

The process is like this:

Step 1: Go to the EPFO death claim portal.

Step 2: Enter the details of the deceased member, beneficiary’s Aadhaar number, date of birth, name and CAPTCHA.

Step 3: Click on ‘Get Authorisation PIN’ and an OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with the deceased member’s UAN account. VerifyOTP

Step 4: Now tick the ‘death claim’ option and verify the employee details.

Step 5: Enter date of death and upload the death certificate copy

Step 6 Enter the beneficiary’s address and contact details.

Step 7: Choose claim type as per eligibility:

Form 20 – Final withdrawal of EPF in one-time amount

EPS Monthly Pension (Form No. 10D)

Form 5IF – EDLI Claim (Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance)

Such claims may be one or more and may be filed by eligible beneficiaries under their entitlement.

Step 8: Fill in Bank Account Details and Upload Passbook or Cancelled Cheque.

Step 9: The beneficiary’s mobile number linked with Aadhaar will receive an OTP to validate the application through OTP and submit the claim.

After verification of the documents, the eligible amount is directly credited to the bank account of the claimant.

What If An Error Appears While Filing the Claim?

Some applicants may receive a message stating, ‘”Members’ service details are required against all service records.”

This usually means that the deceased member does not have a complete employment history in the EPFO records.

To resolve this problem:

If service records are not available, see the Service History section.

Ask the previous employers to update the pending service details with their Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).

In case the employer is not traceable, then you can submit a Joint Declaration to the EPFO office or you can also register a grievance through the EPFiGMS portal with supporting documents like salary slips, death certificates, etc.

An incomplete service record can hold up settlement, so it’s best to get the discrepancies sorted out before proceeding.

Why It Is Important to Keep Your EPF Nomination Updated

This can cause delays in death claims. Many members forget to update their nomination post-marriage or other family changes. If there is any change in family status, members should update their e-Nomination through the EPFO portal.

Updating nominations details, linking Aadhaar correctly and maintaining complete employment records under one UAN can go a long way in reducing delays for family members during trying times.

What EPF Members Need To Know To Secure Their Family

An EPF death claim can be a lifeline for a family after the death of an earning member. There is a little paperwork and verification involved, but it is fairly simple if the member’s records and nomination details are up-to-date. Beneficiaries are advised to collect all required documents, verify the service record and select the appropriate claim form before applying for faster settlement of EPF, pension and EDLI benefits.

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