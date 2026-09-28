How To Get Rs. 9,250 Every Month From Post Office: Open A Joint MIS Account With Your Wife, Know The Full Calculation

Looking for a steady monthly payout without exposure to market swings? A joint account in the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme, opened with your spouse, can deliver close to Rs 9,250 each month at the current rate and investment ceiling.

What Is The Scheme?

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme, commonly called POMIS, is a small savings product backed by the government. It is aimed at people who want fixed monthly earnings rather than returns tied to the stock market, which is why retirees and cautious investors often pick it.

How Much Can You Invest?

A single account holder can put in up to Rs 9 lakh. A joint account raises that ceiling to Rs 15 lakh. The scheme presently pays 7.4 percent annual interest, credited every month. Since the government reviews the rate each quarter, future payouts may differ from today’s figures.

The Full Calculation

Put Rs 15 lakh into a joint account at 7.4 percent and the annual interest works out to Rs 1,11,000. Spread over twelve months, that gives a monthly credit of Rs 9,249, which rounds to roughly Rs 9,250. The income continues through the entire five-year term.

What You Earn In Five Years?

Sixty monthly payments of about Rs 9,250 add up to nearly Rs 5.55 lakh in interest across the full tenure, assuming the present payout level holds.

Exit Rules To Remember

Money cannot be withdrawn early during the first year. Closing the account between the first and third year attracts a deduction of two percent of the deposit. After three years, the deduction drops to one percent.

Where To Open The Account?

Only post offices can open this account, since the scheme is run exclusively by the Department of Posts. Banks do not offer it.

Tax Angle

Deposits do not earn any tax deduction under the old tax regime. Monthly interest is fully taxable at the depositor’s slab rate. The post office does not cut TDS on these payouts, so account holders need to report the interest themselves while filing returns.

Is It Right For You?

The appeal lies in assured returns and a predictable credit every month. Even so, the five-year lock-in, quarterly rate changes and tax liability deserve a careful look before committing savings.

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