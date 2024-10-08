Hurricane Milton Could Reduce Disney Earnings: Goldman

As a result, Goldman Sachs has lowered its earnings per share forecast for Disney from $5.22 to $5.14. They also anticipate a 6% decline in domestic attendance for the first quarter, up from a previous estimate of a 2% decline. Their projections for Disney’s recently concluded fourth quarter remain unchanged, with an expected earnings per share of $1.16 and operating income of $3.8 billion for the Parks and Experiences segment.