Hyundai Motor India Shares Soar Despite 35% Profit Drop: What Is Dalal Street Betting On?

Hyundai Motor India share on Friday sent ripples across Dalal Street with one of its most robust single-day rallies in nearly a year, a significant jump notwithstanding the steep slide in its quarterly profit. The company’s stock rallied as much as 8.8% intraday and was trading 8.37% higher at Rs 2,187.20 in intra-session trade around 1:25 pm, marking the biggest one-day gain for the auto major since April 2016.

The rally is significant because it comes despite Hyundai announcing below-expectation June-quarter results. Typically, a 35% plunge in profits sends jitters through a company, but this time the Street cheered beyond the reported headline numbers as it betted on a future that will power Hyundai’s growth story forward.

Why Did Hyundai Shares Climb Despite Weak Q1 Results?

Hyundai Motor India reported a nearly 35.1% year-on-year dip in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27) to Rs 889 crore from Rs 1,369 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations inched marginally down to Rs 16,335 crore as against Rs 16,413 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Though its bottom line faced pressure, the market seemed enthusiastic about the long term and the next layer of the company’s growth strategy.

Opening at Rs 2,099, its intraday high and previous day’s close, respectively, and ruling at elevated levels, the share had moved significantly higher since the prior session’s closing and expanded the company’s valuation to nearly Rs 1.78 lakh crore.

The Market Is Wagering On The Future

JM Financial brokerage firm expects the quarterly operating results of Hyundai to be around the expected line amid the supply chain and geopolitical disruptions.

The broker pointed out that the company has reiterated its FY27 domestic volume growth guidance of 8% to 10%, signalling confidence even in a challenging environment.

The company is gearing up for two major product launches in the second half of FY27, including a new mid-sized petrol/diesel SUV and a compact electric SUV. At the same time, Hyundai will also commence the 3rd phase of production for the Venue at its Pune plant, which will help to enhance the manufacturing capacity.

Export momentum was improving, JM Financial said. The Venue continues to enjoy strong demand from international markets and exports of models like the Exter and Verna are likely to go up. A third production shift is planned from October 2026, another sign of management’s expectation of increased demand.

Market Share Recovery Is The Bigger Story Now

Hyundai’s management is now aggressively working to restore market share while also improving exports and reducing costs through localisation and value engineering, HDFC Securities said.

The broking expects the upcoming model launches will refresh Hyundai’s product portfolio, especially the new mid-sized internal combustion SUV that will complement and not directly compete with the Creta.

From rural India, another positive trend is emerging.

The company’s rural contribution to overall sales rose to 25.9 per cent in the June quarter, helped by dealership expansion and better digital reach. This suggests the company is slowly broadening its customer base beyond city markets.

HDFC Securities also believes that Hyundai’s increasing CNG portfolio, combined with its upcoming compact electric SUV, puts the company in a good position to meet future CAFE 3 fuel-efficiency regulations, giving it an edge as emission norms become more stringent.

What Investors Need To Watch Next

And Friday’s rally suggests the market is rewarding Hyundai for its long-term strategy and not just one weak quarter.

Investors will have to watch the next few months closely. Hyundai’s sharp rally will likely develop into a sustained trend depending on the success of its upcoming SUV launches, recovery in exports, expansion of manufacturing capacity and its ability to regain market share.

The June quarter, however, reinforced near-term profitability challenges but Dalal Street is convinced that Hyundai’s product pipeline, rural expansion and export recovery could change the company’s growth trajectory over the coming quarters. If management’s guidance on execution is right, investors view the earnings slowdown as a temporary setback, rather than a long-term concern.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)