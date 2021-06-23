Bobis Group of Companies is a leading service provider in construction, interior designing and education. It was Mrinal Kishor who proposed the idea of celebrating the famous Vasant Utsav Samaroh in Bihar.

Mrinal Kishor needs no introduction. His company “BOBIS Group of Companies” is one of the reputed and popular Events, Exhibition & IT Security Solutions Provider Companies in India. The company also holds a place in active participation in social work programs.

Mrinal Kishor, founder of the company says, “I will always support & actively participate in various Social Work programs and encourage empowerment across India.”

About Bobis Group of Companies

Established in Bihar, Bobis Entertainment Private Limited provides services all over India from Jharkhand, Delhi, Orissa, Uttarakhand, UP, and many other states to name a few.

Since childhood, Mrinal always wishes to do something unique & unusual. Thus, he laid the foundation of “Bobis Group of Companies” to achieve his life dreams. Coming from a middle-class family in Bihar’s Samastipur district, Mrinal Kishor knows his ways are going to be tough and struggle will be hard to achieve his dreams. But he never let his passion lower his zest of doing something big & distinctive.

He worked hard, struggled a lot, and today his company “Bobis Group of Companies” is a leading service provider in Construction, Interior Designing, Education as well as provides Digital Education too!

It was Mrinal Kishor who proposed the idea of celebrating the famous Vasant Utsav Samaroh in Bihar. That was the first time when Bihar has celebrated this Utsav as this huge. Mrinal Kishor and the whole team had been awarded by the CM of Bihar Mr. Nitish Kumar.

This boosted the spirit of the team and the confidence level a lot. And that was the day and today the events are going on. The team & Mrinal Kishor have done so many intrastate and interstate events and been awarded all of them. In 2018 from “FICCI Flow the Power to Empower” Mrinal was awarded “2 Bountiful Trees Award”

Today Mrinal not only owns 12 companies but he is also an inspiration to the young entrepreneurs of our country that kick-off their ideas after facing failures. Mrinal has shown the way that every failure is the first step towards success. He has proved it and made our country feel proud.