IBM’s 25% Stock Crash Jolts Indian IT Stocks: Should TCS, Infosys And Wipro Investors Worry?

IT Stocks Today: Indian IT stocks declined in early trade on Wednesday as a sharp overnight sell-off in U.S. technology giant IBM rattled global technology sentiment. The fall has again highlighted the challenges for software companies, particularly those reliant on US business technology spending.

The Nifty IT index was down 173.60 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 28,551.15 around 9:45 am. The fall followed weak investor sentiment after IBM’s disappointing quarterly update overnight.

Why Did IBM Stock Fall?

IBM suffered its worst single-day decline in decades after preliminary second-quarter results fell short of market expectations.

The U.S.-listed technology giant ended down 25.21 per cent at $217.07. It reported preliminary quarterly revenue of $17.2 billion, under analysts’ estimate of $17.86 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.93, missing the $3.02 expected.

The weaker-than-expected performance and the company’s cautious commentary on demand for enterprise software rattled investors. The update triggered a broad selloff in technology stocks and raised concerns that companies might cut back on IT spending in the coming months.

Indian IT stocks move differently

Indian IT counters also saw relatively contained losses that reflected the weak global sentiment.

Leading gainers in early trade were:

Coforge gains 1.45%

Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) was up 0.84%

HCLTech rose 0.55 per cent

LTIMindtree gains 0.33 pc

However, a few frontline IT stocks were trading in the red:

Infosys down 1.07 per cent

Tech Mahindra fell 0.83 per cent

Wipro shares fell 0.77 per cent

TCS down 0.70 per cent

Mphasis down 0.59 per cent

Persistent Systems declined 0.41 per cent

Mixed movement suggests investors have turned cautious but are waiting for company-specific earnings to take bigger positions.

Why IBM’s Results Matter For Indian IT Firms

IBM’s earnings are closely followed because they often give an early sign of how global businesses are spending on technology.

Indian IT companies derive a significant part of their revenue from overseas clients, particularly in the United States. Global corporations cutting or delaying software spending, as seen in slower deal wins, delayed project execution, and weaker revenue growth, often negatively impact Indian software exporters.

IBM’s latest update shows that, despite ongoing investment in artificial intelligence, many organisations are still holding back on their software budgets.

Corporate Tech Budgets Are Changing With AI Spending

One of the biggest takeaways from the IBM update is the changing pattern of enterprise-technology spending.

Now many companies are focusing investments on AI infrastructure such as high-performance chips, servers, storage systems and data centres. As a result, companies are taking longer to recoup their investments in software upgrades, consulting projects and non-essential technology projects.

The change creates a different environment for providers of software services.

Semiconductor companies, server manufacturers and hardware suppliers continue to profit from the AI investment cycle, while software and IT services companies face a more cautious spending environment as businesses re-evaluate their technology budgets.

Indian IT Industry In Tough Times

The IBM-led sell-off is the latest in a series of challenges that the Indian IT sector is facing.

Software stocks have come under pressure this year amid slower discretionary spending, delayed decision-making by clients and fears that AI-led automation could cut demand for some traditional IT services.

Brokerages have also predicted a subdued earnings season for large Indian IT companies in the June quarter, with muted revenue growth expected due to continued tight control over technology spending by clients.

Analysts say management commentary will be more important than quarterly numbers in the coming earnings season. Investors will also look for updates on big deal wins, client spend trends, margin outlook, project ramp-ups and FY27 growth guidance.

What Should Investors Look For?

Now investors are focused on the earnings announcements from India’s leading IT companies.

If management teams say discretionary spending is beginning to improve, the recent weakness might be transitory. But if firms take the cautious line from IBM and cite further delays in client spending, the sector could remain under pressure in coming months.

A weak update from IBM was a reminder that global technology spending is still patchy, and Indian IT firms may still have to battle weak demand even as excitement builds around artificial intelligence.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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