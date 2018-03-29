Coming out in support of ICICI Bank’s CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, the bank’s board has said that they have full confidence hand faith in her. They further added that there was no conflict of interest in granting of loans to Videocon. The following incident dates back to 2012 when a consortium of 20 banks sanctioned some facilities to Videocon Group. ICICI Bank was responsible for sanctioning the loans to save Videocon Group.

The privately-owned ICICI Bank Ltd is said to be the latest bank caught in docks after a number of allegations against the bank of being involved in illegal activities like granting loans to Videocon Group surfaced. The following incident comes to light after the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam where the government-owned bank was defrauded of more than Rs 13,000 crore by celebrity diamond designer Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi, a series of bank scams have reportedly been unearthed by security agencies.

Coming out in support of the ICIC bank CEO and Managing Director Chanda Kochhar, the board of directors has said that they share full confidence in Kochhar. Describing the current reports against the CEO as ‘malicious and unfounded rumours’, the board further added that they have full faith in her. Clearing the air over the wrongdoings involved while granting a loan of Rs 3250 cr, the ICICI Bank’s board said that there was no conflict of interest in granting of loans to Videocon. Addressing the FSE filing after the meet, the board said, “No individual employee, whatever may be his or her position, has the ability to influence the credit decision at the bank”.

The following incident dates back to 2012 when a consortium of 20 banks, not being led by ICICI Bank, sanctioned some facilities to Videocon Group. The amount of almost Rs 40,000 crore was sanctioned for a debt consolidation programmes. As per the filing submitted by the bank, its share was less than 10% while the rest 90% were sanctioned by other financial institutions. Privately-owned ICICI Bank was embroiled in a controversy after a letter by one of Bank’s shareholders to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister surfaced on social media. The letter alleged that ICICI Bank was involved in saving Videocon Group from debt defaults.

