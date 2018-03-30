In the clarification issued, the ICICI Bank said that they had sold the HTM category bonds for a few weeks following a genuine misunderstanding. The clarification by the ICICI bank comes in after the RBI had sought a full disclosure in the regard. A fine of Rs 58.90 crores was imposed the privately-owned bank after it failed to comply with the guidelines set-up by the RBI for selling HTM category bonds.

A few hours after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slapped a penalty of Rs 58.90 crores on privately-owned ICICI Bank after it failed to follow the guidelines set up by the RBI during sale of bonds in held-to-maturity (HTM) category, the Banks has issued a clarification. In the statement issued, the ICICI Bank said that the bank had sold the HTM category bonds for a few weeks following a misunderstanding. In the statement issued over the RBI imposed a penalty, the ICICI bank said, “ICICI Bank had continued with the sales from HTM category for a few weeks during the quarter ended March 31, 2017, due to a genuine misunderstanding on the timing of the applicability of RBI’s direction in this matter.”

In the clarification issued the bank also said that following the guidelines by RBI, the Bank had disclosed its Financial Year 2017 annual report which said that the bank had sold only a few percents of bonds categorised as HTM. The clarification issued by the bank read, “As per RBI guidelines, the Bank had disclosed in its annual report for FY2017 that it had sold more than 5% of investments categorised as held-to-maturity. However, the Bank had not made the specified additional disclosure at that time. The Bank has subsequently been making the specified disclosure as directed by RBI in the audited financial results since the quarter ended June 30, 2017.”

In the clarification, the bank also said that in 2018 they have sold less than 5% of investments from HTM’s portfolio. The clarification added, “During the current year, i.e., FY2018, the Bank has sold less than 5% of securities from its HTM portfolio. The Bank would like to re-iterate that it continues to give utmost importance to regulatory compliance and endeavours to meet supervisory expectations”. While imposing the fine the RBI said that it has imposed a penalty on ICICI Bank Limited for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on direct sale of securities from its HTM portfolio and specified disclosure in this regard.

