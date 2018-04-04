Income Tax department on Tuesday issued a notice to ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower renewable. The IT department has sent a notice to the company under U/S 131 of Income Tax act. The department has also sent a detailed questionnaire, seeking details of the firm's operations, to be answered by him.

Income Tax department on Tuesday issued a notice to ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower renewable. The IT department has sent a notice to the company under U/S 131 of Income Tax act. The department has sent the notice to the Managing Director (MD) Deepak Kochhar. “Income Tax Department has issued a notice to NuPower Renewables in ICICI-Videocon matter. NuPower belongs to ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak. Notice has been sent U/S 131 of IT act,” quotes ANI.

He has been asked, they said, to furnish details of his personal finances, Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the last few years and business transactions with the firm apart from other financial details of the company.

Earlier, Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot has ended his long kept silence over the Videocon-ICICI Bank case and termed all the media reports baseless. In an interview to a Marathi channel, Venugopal Dhoot also denied any possible dealings with ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband, Deepak Kochhar. He also said that all the recent reports involving him, including the loan of Rs 64 crore to Nupower Renewable through one of his companies that later resulted in Deepak Kochhar becoming the sole boss of the company are unsubstantiated.

