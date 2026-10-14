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Home > Business News > ICONIC GOLD AWARDS 2027 Official Announcement & Unveiling of the New Trophy

ICONIC GOLD AWARDS 2027 Official Announcement & Unveiling of the New Trophy

ICONIC GOLD AWARDS 2027 Official Announcement & Unveiling of the New Trophy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-14 14:03 IST

The prestigious awards platform returns to celebrate theatrical cinema, its finest talent and unveils a new trophy for its 8th edition

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: The Iconic Gold Awards is set to return with its 8th edition on 27th January 2027, celebrating the finest talent and achievements in theatrically released cinema. Marking a new chapter for the prestigious awards platform, this year will also see the introduction of a new trophy, giving the 8th edition a distinct identity.

Over the years, the Iconic Gold Awards has recognised talent across the entertainment industry. With its 2027 edition, the awards will turn the spotlight exclusively towards the big-screen experience, celebrating the artists and creative minds who bring stories to life.

The upcoming edition will honour excellence across acting, direction, writing, music, singing, cinematography, editing and other creative and technical departments of filmmaking.

At the heart of the awards will be the human talent behind cinema and actors, directors, writers, musicians, technicians and every creative force whose collective contribution transforms a screenplay into a cinematic experience.

The introduction of the new Iconic Gold Awards trophy further marks the evolution of the property as it enters its eighth edition, representing a fresh chapter while continuing its legacy of celebrating excellence across the entertainment industry.

The 8th edition will also celebrate the enduring impact of theatrical cinema and the magic of experiencing stories on the big screen. Further details on award categories, eligibility, nominations and jury will be announced by the organisers in due course.

With the date and new trophy now unveiled, the countdown to the Iconic Gold Awards 2027 officially begins.

For more details
Official Instagram: https://instagram.com/iconicgoldaward

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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ICONIC GOLD AWARDS 2027 Official Announcement & Unveiling of the New Trophy
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ICONIC GOLD AWARDS 2027 Official Announcement & Unveiling of the New Trophy

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ICONIC GOLD AWARDS 2027 Official Announcement & Unveiling of the New Trophy
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