Adventure is life’s commitment and passion is the fuel for success. Everyone has their own ways of getting kick in life. Some people loves climbing, others loves dancing. But very few have a mission to be distinctive. It’s all about seizing that moment and doing something specific and unique, choosing something that no one has thought of. And this is what Aryan Shrivastav, founder and CEO of Bond Media is all about.

Shrivastav, who once could have been a regular employee, started his journey by joining various companies and multinationals and learned new talents and skills that have made him a successful businessman today. His passion and love for his work continues for more than 5 years and he is still carrying it on.

His start-up company BOND MEDIA is earning ₹10 million revenue today and he has added his name to one of the most successful entrepreneurs of Digital India. Located in Patna, Bihar, Bondmedia is expanding its reach and connecting people and businesses worldwide for the last 3 years.

Making web of all digital services and creating awareness about digital marketing is his primary focus so that India can grow more in this area.

Today, Aryan is 25 years old and fulfilling a desire to do something that has never been done before, all the while showing his talent and proving that, when it comes to doing something different, the sky is the only limit.

