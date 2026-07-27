IDFC First Bank Shares Hit 52-Week High After Record Q1 Profit; Here’s Why Stock Jumped Today

IDFC First Bank shares jumped nearly 9% on Monday and touched a fresh 52-week high after the private lender reported a record profit for the June quarter (Q1 FY27). Strong loan growth, improving asset quality and better operating performance lifted investor sentiment, while several brokerages upgraded the stock or raised their target prices.

The stock opened at ₹86.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), around 7% higher than its previous close. It later climbed to an intraday high of ₹88.76, its highest level in the past year. More than 60 million shares changed hands within the first 15 minutes of trading, indicating strong buying interest.

The rally followed the bank’s reporting its highest ever quarterly PAT of Rs 1,075 crores, a growth of 132.4 percent from Rs 463 crores for the same quarter a year ago. This steep increase was attributed to interest income, reduced provisions, and better asset quality.

Key Q1 FY27 Numbers

Metric Q1 FY27 YoY Change Profit After Tax (PAT) ₹1,075 crore 132.40% Net Interest Income (NII) ₹5,972 crore 21.10% Total Deposits ₹3.12 lakh crore 17.70% Loan Book ₹3.05 lakh crore 20.60% CASA Deposits ₹1.58 lakh crore 24.60% CASA Ratio 50.80% Improved Gross NPA 1.51% vs 1.97% Net NPA 0.44% vs 0.55% Net Interest Margin (NIM) 5.96% +25 bps

(Source: IDFC Bank)

The bank expanded in terms of its core activities during the period under review. The total loans increased 20.6% compared to last year to ₹3,05,370 crore, while the total deposits increased 17.7% to ₹3,11,892 crore. CASA deposits, which are a low-cost deposit base for banks, increased 24.6% to ₹1,58,492 crore, bringing the CASA ratio to 50.8%.

In addition, the net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest earned and the interest paid, increased 21.1% compared to last year to ₹5,972 crore. Other income increased 22.9% to ₹2,128 crore.

The bank’s operations were also efficient in terms of performance. Operating income, excluding gains on trading, increased 21.5% from last year. Its cost to income ratio decreased to 70.7%

Asset Quality Improves

The bank also reported improved asset quality for the quarter.

The gross non-performing assets ratio was at 1.51% as on June 30, 2026, down from 1.97% a year ago. In terms of net non-performing assets ratio, it was 0.44%, up from 0.55%.

In terms of performance, the net interest margin (NIM) improved to 5.96%, while it was 5.71% a year ago. In addition, return on assets (RoA) for the quarter was 1.06%, up from 0.54% last year.

One-time Items In The Quarter

The June quarter included a few one-off items.

The bank received ₹514.8 crore under the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) scheme against its microfinance portfolio. At the same time, it created a ₹515 crore contingency provision to strengthen its balance sheet against possible macroeconomic and geopolitical risks.

Brokerages Turn Positive

Stronger than expected financials prompted various brokers to alter their opinions about the stock.

ICICI Securities changed its opinion to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’ and increased its target price to ₹100 from ₹77 because of rising profits and better execution by the company.

CLSA changed its rating to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Hold’ and increased its target price to ₹95 from ₹73, highlighting strong deposits, rising margins, and better operating leverage.

Axis Capital changed its opinion to ‘Add’ from ‘Reduce’ and increased its target price to ₹85 from ₹70.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained its ‘Neutral’ rating but increased its target price to ₹90.

Banking Stocks Also Gained

IDFC First Bank’s rally was recorded on a day where banking stocks were trading generally well. Nifty Bank was trading around 1% up for the day.

Earnings beat expectations at the bank and helped drive up sentiment within the sector. Factors that helped boost IDFC First Bank included growth in deposits, strong margins, and reduced NPA levels.

Outlook

The management expects the momentum of the business to be sustained till FY27. The management guidance is for 20% loan growth, ROA of about 1%, NIM of about 5.8%, and lower credit costs for the year.

Going forward, the focus would be on sustaining loan growth and improving margins while maintaining asset quality as the microfinance business recovers.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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