Home > Business > IEM Kolkata Hosts Global IEM-HEALS Health Summit 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 20, 2025 15:51:04 IST

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 20: The city is gearing up to welcome an international gathering of scientists, innovators, and healthcare leaders as it hosts IEM-HEALS 2025, the International Conference on Advancing Science and Technologies in Health Science. The three-day event began on September 19, at the CII Auditorium, IEM Management House, Salt Lake, and will continue till September 21.

Organised by the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) in association with UEM Kolkata, SMART Society USA, Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley, Lions Club of Kolkata IEM, and Lions Club of Salt Lake IEM, the summit promises to be a unique confluence of ideas, technology, and culture.

The inaugural session was attended by Prof. Banani Chakrabarti, President, IEM-UEM Group, and Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director, IEM, along with senior academicians including Prof. Dr. Rajashree Paul, Director, IQAC, Prof. Dr. Arun Kr. Bar, Principal, Prof. Dr. Malay Gangopadhyaya, Dean, Prof. Diptiman Dasgupta, COO, and many others.

A highlight of the summit is the IEM Global Excellence Awards 2025, which recognised achievers across healthcare, science, technology, and culture. This year’s awardees include Dr. Sunjae Lee (South Korea) for systems biology, Dr. Arunava Goswami (ISI) in biological sciences, Dr. Thankamani Kutty for therapeutic wellbeing, and Dr. Jaydip Bhaumik in gynecological oncology. Other recipients are Dr. Basudeb Mukherjee, Dr. Dipankar Chakrabarti, Dr. Ritu Kulshreshtha, Dr. Debi Prasad Pati, Dr. Partha P. Majumder, and Dr. Saurabh Chatterjee.

The conference is also hosting lectures by eminent global experts, including Dr. Anthony Scimè (York University, Canada), Dr. Jaideep Banerjee (Smith & Nephew, USA), Dr. Gopal Das (IIT Guwahati), and Dr. Saugata Hazra (IIT Roorkee). Their sessions are expected to focus on emerging fields such as AI in wound management, immune system modelling, microRNA nanotherapeutics, biomineralization, and translational medicine.

In addition to academic sessions, the summit features several special events. On September 20, the Hack 2 Heal Hackathon will provide a platform for students to present AI-powered healthcare solutions before industry leaders. Hands-on workshops will explore topics such as AI-driven enzyme characterization to counter antibacterial resistance. A project exhibition will showcase innovations ranging from humanoid robots and aquaponics farming to electric wheelchairs, fire-extinguisher ball launchers, and women’s safety devices.

Speaking about the event, Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti said, “IEM-HEALS 2025 is more than an academic event–it is a celebration of progress and collaboration.”

Prof. Dr. Rajashree Paul, Director, IQAC, remarked, “IEM-HEALS 2025 stands as a bridge between academia and industry, where ideas are nurtured into impactful solutions that touch lives globally.”

Prof. Dr. Prabir Kumar Das, Head, Basic Science and Humanities, IEM, and Convener, added, “Our mission is to inspire collaboration across nations while addressing urgent healthcare challenges.”

Prof. Dr. Debasmita Bhattacharya, Joint Convener, noted, “This platform is for scientists, students, and society at large, where innovation transforms into social good.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

