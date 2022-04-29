In a mega push to boost commercial ties with other countries, The Indian Economic Trade Organisation (IETO) recently launched its Delhi chapter. The launch was attended by envoys and diplomats from countries like Paraguay, Cuba, Zimbabwe, UAE, New Jersey, Qatar, Cuba as well as France.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX at the launch event, Anubhav Gupta, President, Delhi, IETO, said, “The international business is focused on large business houses because they have the contacts, the extent and the pockets to go out there and explore business. But, for small businesses like MSMEs, it is very difficult for them to get out of their comfort zone and go to other countries and invest in them. The idea of bringing this here is so that we can bring these opportunities to all these small businesses.”

Fleming Duarte, Ambassador of Paraguay, expressed, “Paraguay is a very stable economy. Recently India has also opened a mission to improve the agro-business sector so Paraguay has signed an agreement with India for investment. We would like to see more cooperation between Paraguay and India in the bio tech sector also.”

Whereas, Dawadzwa Muguti, representative of the Zimbabwe government, said, “Zimbabwe and India have been trading together since the 1400s and India played a huge part in the independence of Zimbabwe and trade between the two countries is ever booming. We are quite happy with the Indian technology, which is proven to be working in most parts of Middle Eastern Asia and we are looking forward to bring most of that technology in Zimbabwe.”

Alejandro Simancas Marin, who is the Ambassador of Cuba, also spoke with NewsX and said “I would like to express my gratitude to IETO for the wonderful job that they’ve done. They’ve taken a very important step ahead in order to promote their commercial relationship with countries like Cuba. It has helped us to identify a group of sectors that show a better perspective. The idea is to work together in order to improve our economic relationship”

The Delhi Chapter is expected to host 3 to 4 delegations every year, which will allow the members an opportunity to visit countries of interest for business promotion and bilateral engagement. level.

IETO works under consultative status with United Nations Economic and Social Council, which is at the heart of the United Nations system to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development, i.e economic, social and environmental. IETO engages the foremost political, business cultural and other corporate leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.