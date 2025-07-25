IEX Jumps 12% On Strong Q1 FY26 Earnings: Nifty Hovers Near 24,900, Should You Buy?

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange gains momentum on July 25, 2025, soaring as much as 12.11% to ₹148.50 per share. The stock is following strong Q1 FY26 earnings whereas the market declined.

The Nifty 50 index today fell 0.53% to 24,930.9 stressing by losses in Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and Infosys.

IEX Gains Triggered by Q1 Strength

IEX records a 25% year on year rise in combined net profit to ₹120 crore in Q1 FY26. It is up to ₹96 crore from FY25, though revenue mounted 19% to ₹184.2 crore. Electricity trading volumes increased 15% to 32.4 billion units. However, Renewable Energy spiked 149.3%.

Nifty Pressure Mounts Despite Stock-Specific Strength

Nifty 50 dropped below 24,900 today in the same trading session, the Sensex slipped 0.45% to 81,807. Small cap and mid cap also seen a shortfall by about 0.8% and 0.5%.

The decline was broadly added to investor caution around weak earnings in consumer, IT and banking stocks. Certain apprehensions in the MSME segment driving Bajaj Finance, Shri Ram Finance lower.

Technical Outlook: Mixed Signals

IEX recovered some lost ground after 30% drop on July 24 triggered by regulatory uncertainty tied to CERC’s anticipated market coupling from 2026. It is considered to be the sharpest intraday decline since its listing in 2017.

Market analysts have confidence in the new framework and hope that it could significantly reduce IEX’s market dominance and squeeze its margins. However, earlier crash marked its worst single day drop in seven consecutive sessions.

