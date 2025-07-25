Home > Business > IEX Jumps 12% On Strong Q1 FY26 Earnings: Nifty Hovers Near 24,900, Should You Buy?

IEX Jumps 12% On Strong Q1 FY26 Earnings: Nifty Hovers Near 24,900, Should You Buy?

IEX shares went up 12% on July 25, 2025. The reaching ₹148.50, driven by strong Q1 FY26 earnings. The company reported a 25% YoY profit rise to ₹120 crore and 19% revenue increase. This rebound follows a 30% drop on July 24 due to regulatory concerns over market coupling, which could impact IEX's market dominance despite overall Nifty 50 decline.

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange gains momentum on July 25, 2025, soaring as much as 12.11% to ₹148.50 per share. The stock is following strong Q1 FY26 earnings whereas the market declined. (Photo: Social)
Shares of Indian Energy Exchange gains momentum on July 25, 2025, soaring as much as 12.11% to ₹148.50 per share. The stock is following strong Q1 FY26 earnings whereas the market declined. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 25, 2025 13:53:11 IST

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange gains momentum on July 25, 2025, soaring as much as 12.11% to ₹148.50 per share. The stock is following strong Q1 FY26 earnings whereas the market declined.

The Nifty 50 index today fell 0.53% to 24,930.9 stressing by losses in Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and Infosys.

IEX Gains Triggered by Q1 Strength

IEX records a 25% year on year rise in combined net profit to ₹120 crore in Q1 FY26. It is up to ₹96 crore from FY25, though revenue mounted 19% to ₹184.2 crore. Electricity trading volumes increased 15% to 32.4 billion units. However, Renewable Energy spiked 149.3%. 

Nifty Pressure Mounts Despite Stock-Specific Strength

Nifty 50 dropped below 24,900 today in the same trading session, the Sensex slipped 0.45% to 81,807. Small cap and mid cap also seen a shortfall by about 0.8% and 0.5%.

The decline was broadly added to investor caution around weak earnings in consumer, IT and banking stocks. Certain apprehensions in the MSME segment driving Bajaj Finance, Shri Ram Finance lower. 

Technical Outlook: Mixed Signals    

IEX recovered some lost ground after 30% drop on July 24 triggered by regulatory uncertainty tied to CERC’s anticipated market coupling from 2026. It is considered to be the sharpest intraday decline since its listing in 2017.

Market analysts have confidence in the new framework and hope that it could significantly reduce IEX’s market dominance and squeeze its margins. However, earlier crash marked its worst single day drop in seven consecutive sessions. 

Also Read: GNG Electronics IPO Day 3: Surges With Over Subscription, Hidden Opportunity Or Overhyped Buzz?

Tags: share

RELATED News

Silver Price Today In India dropped: Will It Remain A Top Commodity Amid Global Shifts?
Blinkit Ambulance In Just 10 Minutes, Founder Deepinder Goyal Shares Progress
Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Adani and Many More In Focus
Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Dropped, Check the Latest Rate for 10 Grams Today
Stock Market Today: RED ALERT Sensex And Nifty Slip Into The Red, Panic Hits Opening Session

LATEST NEWS

tvN’s ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ Starring YoonA And Lee Chae Min Unveils First Teaser, Promises Royal Culinary Romance
India Issues Advisory as Thailand–Cambodia Border Clashes Enter Second Day
Govt Bans 25 OTT Platforms for Streaming ‘Soft Porn’ Content
Seattle Mariners and LA Angels Clash: Start Time, How to Watch and Key Players
War 2 Trailer Released: Hrithik & Jr NTR Shine in ‘India First’ Shloka Scene, Kiara Brings the Heat!
IEX Jumps 12% On Strong Q1 FY26 Earnings: Nifty Hovers Near 24,900, Should You Buy?
India’s 1st First Hydrogen Powered Coach Successfully Tested In Chennai, Watch
Flax Seeds: 5 Easy and Healthy Ways to Include Them in Your Daily Diet
NewsX Exclusive: New Vice President Election Is Expected Next Week
Marathi Row Erupts: Maharashtra CM Makes Bold Pitch At JNU Shivaji Maharaj Centre Launch
IEX Jumps 12% On Strong Q1 FY26 Earnings: Nifty Hovers Near 24,900, Should You Buy?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IEX Jumps 12% On Strong Q1 FY26 Earnings: Nifty Hovers Near 24,900, Should You Buy?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IEX Jumps 12% On Strong Q1 FY26 Earnings: Nifty Hovers Near 24,900, Should You Buy?
IEX Jumps 12% On Strong Q1 FY26 Earnings: Nifty Hovers Near 24,900, Should You Buy?
IEX Jumps 12% On Strong Q1 FY26 Earnings: Nifty Hovers Near 24,900, Should You Buy?
IEX Jumps 12% On Strong Q1 FY26 Earnings: Nifty Hovers Near 24,900, Should You Buy?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?