IICA Celebrates Its 41st Convocation, Strengthening Industry Partnerships to Shape the Future of Culinary Talent

New Delhi [India], September 19: The International Institute of Culinary Arts (IICA), New Delhi, one of India’s established institutions for professional culinary and patisserie education, celebrated its 41st Convocation, marking the graduation of students from its Culinary and Bakery programmes. Over the past 21 years, IICA has trained and prepared aspiring culinary professionals for careers across the hospitality industry, with more than 4,000 students graduating from the institute to date.

Through its industry-led approach to education, IICA aims to equip students with the technical knowledge, practical experience and professional discipline required to build successful careers in India and overseas. The ceremony brought together hospitality professionals, chefs, and educators to celebrate the graduating batch’s achievements and discuss the opportunities and challenges shaping the culinary profession.

The convocation marked another chapter in IICA’s 21-year journey in culinary and pastry education. The programme included diploma distribution, awards recognising culinary and professional achievement, addresses by industry leaders, a conversation between hospitality commentators and a panel discussion on the professional realities facing the next generation of chefs.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome address by Chef Rupreet Jassi, Executive Director, IICA, followed by the Chief Guest and Keynote Address delivered by Mr. Kulbhushan Kachru, Chairman, Radisson Hotel Group, Southeast Asia, and President, Hotel Association of India. The programme also included a conversation about the evolution of the hospitality industry, the changing expectations from culinary professionals, and the importance of industry-ready education between Mr. Sourish Bhattacharyya and Mr. Virender S. Datta, Founder & Chairman, IICA, culminating in the launch of the 8th edition of IICA’s magazine, IICAonics.

The diploma distribution was followed by the presentation of the awards. The Culinary Legend Award was presented to Chef Davinder Kumar, while the Divyajyoti Academy Excellence Award was presented to Tarun from the January 2025 batch of Pastry & Hospitality Management (PHM) and Nikhil Sharma from the July 2025 batch of PHM. The Vivek Singh Datta Academy Excellence Award was presented to Bhaya Chopra from the January 2024 batch of Culinary & Hospitality Management (CHM) and Akashdeep Nandi from the July 2024 batch of CHM. The Mr. Tikku Outstanding Alumni Achiever of the Year Award was presented to Chef Ved Gautam, a Culinary alumnus, Batch of 2015, and currently Brand Chef at FES, and Chef Yashasvi A. Gambhir, a Bakery alumnus, Batch of 2015, and currently Head of R&D at Burma Burma. Mr. Rishabh Jain of Hospitable Couch was also honoured for his contribution to the hospitality industry through podcast conversations with leading chefs and hospitality professionals, creating a platform for industry insights, professional experiences and knowledge exchange.

Mr. Kulbhushan Kachru, Chairman, Radisson Hotel Group, Southeast Asia, and President, Hotel Association of India, said, “Talent may get you noticed, but your character, attitude and consistency will take you forward. IICA has built a strong reputation in the industry, with its graduates being among the top choices for hospitality employers. India currently has around 225,000 branded hotel rooms, and the industry is working towards one million rooms by 2030. This growth will require not just skilled professionals, but future leaders and entrepreneurs. My advice to the graduating students is to stay curious, remain humble, focus on gaining experience rather than chasing titles, and never be afraid to start from the bottom. Remember, we don’t simply prepare food; we create experiences, memories, and connections.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Chef Virender S. Datta, Founder & Chairman, IICA, said, “Every convocation is a reminder of why we began this journey and the responsibility we carry towards the students who place their trust in us. The culinary profession demands much more than technical skill. It calls for discipline, resilience, curiosity, and the ability to keep learning. As our students graduate today, we hope they carry these values into their professional lives and continue to grow through every experience.”

Padma Shri Dr. Pushpesh Pant, Indian Academician, Food Historian & Critic, said, “A chef is not just a chef; someone like VS Datta is a magician who can conjure up things and realise your dreams. What I have learnt from his life, without being either an aspiring chef or a hotelier, is that there are lessons for life. His journey makes you realise that you set your own goals and raise your plans higher. As you go around in life and face challenges, there will always be moments when life treats you differently, and what matters is how you cope with misfortune and draw your own lessons from it.”

The ceremony included an address by Mr. Varun Khosla, Managing Director, DSS Group, a hospitality organisation with international operations that creates professional opportunities for chefs across global markets. The programme also included addresses by Padma Shri Dr. Pushpesh Pant, Indian Academician, Food Historian & Critic; Chef Davinder Kumar, President, Indian Culinary Forum, Vice President, Food & Beverage, and Executive Chef, Le Méridien, New Delhi; and Dr. Rajesh Pankaj, Senior Director – Education & Skills, FICCI.

Distinguished embassy representatives in attendance included Ms. Basak Onsal Demir, Counsellor for Culture and Tourism, Embassy of Turkey; Mr. Roy Positigo, Trade Specialist, Peru in India; and Mr. Jose Galvez Agurto, Senior Trade, Tourism & Investment Commissioner, Embassy of Peru. Faraz Hassan, COO, Origami, was also present at the ceremony.

A key highlight of the convocation was the panel discussion titled “Tempering the Future: Cultivating Resilience and Realism in India’s Next-Gen Chefs.” Moderated by Mr. Arjun Singh Datta, the discussion brought together Chef Sachin Kaushal, Chef de Cuisine, The Claridges, New Delhi; Chef Depinder Tiwari, Director – Culinary & Dining, QLA; Chef Gokhan Kesen, 8th Generation Ottoman Empire Chef and Consultant – Turkish Cuisine; and Chef Yashasvi A. Gambhir, Head of R&D, Burma Burma.

The panel examined the qualities required to build a lasting career in the culinary profession, including resilience, discipline, adaptability and an understanding of the realities of professional kitchens. Drawing from their experience in hotel operations, restaurant entrepreneurship and culinary research, the panellists discussed how young chefs can approach the industry with ambition while developing a realistic understanding of its demands.

IICA also highlighted its recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with DSS Group, under which the institute will provide culinary training to chefs associated with the group. The partnership will focus on preparing chefs for professional opportunities overseas and strengthening the connection between culinary education, international hospitality operations and industry requirements.

The event was supported by KAI India and Livpure as the Gifting Partners, and Mister Tikku as the Rewarding Excellence Partner. Their support reflected IICA’s continued engagement with industry stakeholders and its efforts to support excellence in culinary education.

Under the leadership of Chef Virender S. Datta, a hospitality veteran with over five decades of experience, and Mr. Arjun S. Datta, who has been instrumental in driving IICA’s international growth and strategic expansion, the institute has continued to develop its professional culinary education offering.

Founded in 2005, IICA offers programmes in Culinary and Patisserie Arts that combine international culinary standards with India’s diverse food traditions. Recognised by the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council of India, the institute’s affiliations with City & Guilds, UK; the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WACS), Paris; and BSI Learning Australia support international learning and career pathways for students.

In 2025, IICA was honoured with the FICCI Higher Education Excellence Award for “Excellence in Creating Employment & Entrepreneurship (Private)” and was named Best Culinary Institute in India at the Food Connoisseurs India Awards.