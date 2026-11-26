The 12-month programme integrates machine learning, predictive analytics, Generative AI and Agentic AI to strengthen data-driven business decisions and strategic leadership capabilities.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 26: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has announced admissions to the 16th batch of its Advanced Programme in Business Analytics, aimed at equipping experienced professionals with the analytical expertise to accelerate business growth, optimise revenue, manage enterprise risks and make informed strategic decisions. The programme seeks to strengthen the role of analytics in business leadership by enabling professionals to translate complex data into meaningful commercial outcomes.

Offered in collaboration with TimesPro, a leading higher education technology platform, the 12-month blended-learning programme combines analytical rigour with practical business applications to help professionals navigate digital transformation and AI-led innovation. As organisations increasingly rely on data to guide business strategy, the programme develops capabilities across statistics, machine learning, deep learning, Generative AI, Agentic AI, predictive modelling, data platforms and functional analytics. Its multidisciplinary approach enables participants to evaluate business challenges through an analytical lens and apply emerging technologies to improve organisational performance.

Designed for professionals with over three years of work experience, the programme builds proficiency in interpreting complex datasets, identifying business patterns and applying analytical techniques to solve organisational challenges. Participants will learn to convert data into actionable intelligence, integrate AI and analytics into business processes and evaluate opportunities across functions. By combining technical knowledge with commercial understanding, the programme prepares professionals to lead data-driven initiatives and contribute to enterprise-wide digital transformation.

Commenting on the launch, Professor Abhipsa Pal & Professor Manisha Chakrabarty, Associate Professor & Professor, IIM Calcutta, said,

“Organisations have more data than ever, yet the quality of decisions still depends on the judgement of those interpreting it. Through this programme, we want experienced professionals to question assumptions, apply emerging analytical methods responsibly and connect technical insight with commercial realities. That is where analytics creates lasting, measurable value.”

Sridhar Nagarajachar, VP & Business Head – Executive Education, TimesPro said,

“For many professionals, the challenge is not understanding that analytics matters; it is finding the confidence to use it when decisions are complex and the stakes are high. Our collaboration with IIM Calcutta brings rigorous teaching and practical application together, helping participants translate new capabilities directly into their everyday roles.”

The programme caters to professionals seeking to deepen their expertise in business analytics or transition into analytics-oriented roles. It holds particular relevance for sectors such as information technology, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, engineering, real estate and education, where analytical capabilities increasingly influence operational efficiency and business performance. Previous batches have attracted participants from diverse professional backgrounds, including analysts, consultants, senior managers, big data engineers, ICT content developers, accountants and directors, with gender representation approaching parity at nearly 50 per cent.

The Advanced Programme in Business Analytics at IIM Calcutta comprises 16 modules covering data visualisation, AI and machine learning applications using Python, predictive modelling, digital transformation, deep learning, Generative AI, Agentic AI, business applications of data analytics and network analytics, among other areas. Participants will undertake a capstone project that requires them to address a real-world business problem through analytical methods, allowing them to apply their learning to practical organisational challenges. The programme also includes two campus immersion sessions of three days each, offering opportunities for intensive academic engagement and peer learning.

Faculty from IIM Calcutta will deliver live online sessions through TimesPro’s interactive learning platform, incorporating case discussions, business scenarios, simulations, projects and application-oriented exercises to reinforce conceptual understanding. Participants who successfully fulfil the programme requirements will receive a Certificate of Successful Completion from IIM Calcutta, along with IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni status.

About Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Established in November 1961 by the Government of India in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, the Ford Foundation, and Indian Industry, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was the first national institute for Post Graduate studies and Research in Management.

Over the last six decades, IIM Calcutta has gained global repute for imparting high-quality management education through its Post-Graduate and Doctoral level programs, Executive Training Programs, and Research and Consulting Activities. It is the first ‘Triple Accredited’ management school from India with accreditations from Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB); European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS); and Association of MBAs (AMBA).

Today, IIM Calcutta is one of Asia’s finest Business Schools. Its strong ties to the business community make it the ideal institution to attract India’s best talent and promote management practices in Indian organisations.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro’s H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India’s leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

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