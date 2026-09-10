IIM Indore Announces Admissions to the 10th Batch of Certificate Programme in Leadership and Change Management

The 8-month live-online executive education programme equips professionals with contemporary leadership frameworks, change strategy tools, and stakeholder management capabilities to lead transformations.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 10: The Indian Institute of Management Indore has announced admissions to the 10th batch of its Certificate Programme in Leadership and Change Management , designed to help professionals strengthen their ability to lead change, unlock organisational potential and manage complex transformations while balancing the expectations of diverse stakeholders.

Ranked #62 globally and #2 in India for its Executive Education Programmes (Open) in the Financial Times Executive Education Rankings 2026, IIM Indore is among India’s select Triple Crown-accredited business schools, holding accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. These globally recognised distinctions reflect the institute’s academic excellence and international standing, enhancing the value and recognition of its programmes.

The 8-month programme is delivered in collaboration with TimesPro, has been contextually designed for professionals who must strategise, lead and respond effectively amid rapid disruption. It enables learners to understand organisational cultures, assess their influence on change initiatives and apply leadership strategies that address the complexities of transformation. The programme is highly suited for mid-to-senior professionals who lead teams and drive change mandates within their organisations. Through its live-online format, the programme equips learners to lead with clarity, manage resistance and build meaningful progress across teams and enterprises.

As organisations navigate multiple transformations simultaneously, leaders increasingly require new tools, skills and methods to manage reinvention by adapting processes, structures and organisational mindsets. Leading global consulting perspectives indicate that successful change requires a focus on execution, mobilisation and transformation to improve performance as well as organisational health. They also highlight the need for leaders to move beyond conventional change management and adopt a more deliberate change strategy, one that aligns with the organisation’s structure, people, scale of change and expected business impact.

Speaking at the announcement of the second batch, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore said, “Change today demands leaders who can read contexts, mobilise people and sustain momentum with judgement. This programme brings together rigorous academic thinking and practical frameworks to help professionals diagnose cultures, address resistance and lead transformation with confidence, integrity and measurable impact across functions, teams and organisations in complex business environments.”

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head – Executive Education, TimesPro said, “Organisations need leaders who can convert disruption into disciplined action. Through TimesPro’s technology-enabled learning experience, this programme offers professionals access to IIM Indore’s academic depth, contemporary tools and peer learning, enabling them to strengthen decision-making, influence stakeholders and deliver change that creates lasting business value across dynamic and competitive markets.”

The 8-month programme comprises 28 topics, including change management, data analytics, leadership frameworks, strategy, organisational structure and design, culture, decision-making, conflict management and negotiation, financial management, artificial intelligence and workforce management, among others. The pedagogy will include a judicious mix of lectures, case discussions, project work, term papers and assignments. The programme will be delivered through TimesPro’s Interactive Learning platform in Direct-to-Device mode and will include a three-day campus immersion at IIM Indore. Learners will also receive complimentary access to TimesPro’s Certificate Programme in Generative AI Tools and Business Applications to further enhance their AI capabilities.

Applicants with a diploma, graduate or postgraduate degree in any discipline recognised by AIU, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks at either the diploma or postgraduate level, will be eligible to apply. Working professionals and entrepreneurs with a minimum of three years of postgraduate work experience may enrol for the programme.

Upon successful completion, learners will be eligible for the prestigious Executive Education Alumni status of IIM Indore, one of India’s exclusive ‘Triple-Crown’ business schools accredited by AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA. This distinction will further enhance their professional stature across global markets.

About IIM Indore

IIM Indore is among the 100 global business schools (and the second IIM in the country) to receive the prestigious Triple Crown in the form of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. IIM Indore has been consistently ranked in the top by various National and International ranking agencies, including NIRF, QS, and the FT-100 rankings. The institute offers a diverse set of executive education opportunities, spanning several long-term and short-term courses. With a robust offering of 200+ executive programmes, including specialized courses tailored for the UAE, GCC, and the Middle East, IIM Indore empowers professionals with globally relevant skills and expertise. The institute’s 193-acre campus in Indore provides a vibrant and intellectually stimulating ecosystem that blends modern infrastructure with a strong learning culture. IIM Indore’s Executive Education initiatives are specifically designed to empower working professionals with strategic, contemporary, and application-focused skills, enabling them to advance their careers and drive meaningful impact in their organisations.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro’s H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India’s leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

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