India’s industrial output reduced in July as it hiked slowly to 6.6% compared to 6.87% in June on the back of good performance by the manufacturing sector and higher offtake of capital goods and consumer durables, an official data said on Wednesday. According to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in July was higher on the year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Besides this, on the YoY basis, it was also highlighted that the production of the mining sector has hiked by 3.7% while the factory output’s growth was spanned by 7%. Also, the sub-index of electricity generation increased by 6.7%.

The Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of July 2018 showed that the cumulative growth for the period April-July 2018 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 5.4%.

The retail inflation went down and stood at 3.69% during August 2018. The retail inflation was 3.28% in the same month in 2017.

