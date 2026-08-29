IITM Pravartak Announces Batch 03 of Advanced Certificate in Applied Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning

Seven-month programme builds applied skills in ML, deep learning, TensorFlow, PyTorch, MLOps, cybersecurity, GenAI, LLMs and agentic AI systems.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 29: As enterprises progress from testing artificial intelligence in isolated use cases to embedding it within core operations, the ability to build AI systems that perform reliably at scale has become increasingly important. Against this backdrop, IITM Pravartak, Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras, in collaboration with TimesPro, has announcedBatch 03 of its Advanced Certificate in Applied Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning programme . The programme will help professionals develop the technical depth and applied expertise required to design, deploy and use AI solutions in complex enterprise environments.

The seven-month online learning programme caters to professionals seeking to strengthen their ability to work with data and develop AI applications that address tangible business requirements. Organisations across retail, BFSI, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and the public sector now apply AI to areas ranging from demand forecasting and customer personalisation to anomaly detection, quality automation and operational optimisation. As these applications move closer to mainstream business processes, organisations increasingly require professionals who can combine applied AI knowledge with sound judgement and an understanding of how systems perform beyond the experimental stage.

During this programme , participants will work with widely adopted AI and deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch while developing a stronger understanding of the complexities involved in working with real-world data. The curriculum covers machine learning, deep learning, Generative AI, Large Language Models and agentic AI systems, alongside MLOps and cybersecurity essentials that are increasingly relevant to enterprise deployment. Through hands-on learning, case-based instruction and guided projects, learners will examine how to develop AI solutions with due consideration for robustness, security, scalability and business requirements.

Speaking on the announcement, Dr. Suchitra Veeravalli, Consultant, IITM Pravartak, said, “AI now demands professionals who can move beyond theoretical familiarity and design systems that work reliably in complex business environments. Through this programme, we aim to strengthen applied competence, analytical judgement and responsible implementation, enabling learners to build production-ready AI solutions that create measurable value across sectors and emerging enterprises alike.”

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head – Executive Education, TimesPro, said, “India’s AI opportunity will be shaped by professionals who understand data, models and business context with equal rigour. Our collaboration with IITM Pravartak brings a strong practice-led learning experience that helps learners develop contemporary AI capabilities and apply them to enterprise priorities across industries with confidence and purpose at scale.”

The broader AI landscape highlights the need for this depth of capability. MarketsandMarkets projects the global deep learning market to expand from USD 25.40 billion in 2024 to USD 506.75 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 31.7 per cent between 2025 and 2035. At the same time, McKinsey’s 2025 global survey found that 88 per cent of respondents reported regular AI use in at least one business function, yet only around one-third said their organisations had begun scaling AI programmes across the enterprise. KPMG’s Global AI Pulse Q1 2026 similarly points to the next challenge for enterprises, which is to convert expanding AI adoption into consistent value by strengthening execution, governance, operating models and workforce readiness at scale.

On completing the programme, learners can pursue opportunities across sectors in roles including Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Data Analyst, AI/ML Research Scientist, Business Intelligence Analyst, Data Engineer, Deep Learning Engineer and Quantitative Analyst, among others. Previous batches have brought together professionals from automotive, banking and mortgage, computer software, customer service, education, manufacturing, healthcare and R&D. The participant profile has also included senior professionals such as CTOs, VPs, directors, senior solution architects, technical leads, project leads and general managers, reflecting the relevance of applied AI capability across different levels of technical and business leadership.

The programme welcomes graduates and postgraduates in engineering, mathematics and computational sciences, as well as professionals looking to move into AI-focused roles or deepen their analytical capabilities in response to changing industry requirements. Candidates must hold a graduation or postgraduation qualification in engineering, mathematical or computational sciences in accordance with the programme’s eligibility criteria.

The programme is delivered by TimesPro through a Direct-to-Device mode that features interactive live online sessions conducted by IIT Madras faculty and experienced industry practitioners. Learners will complement these sessions with webinars, assignments and a capstone project, as well as a campus immersion at IIT Madras Research Park. Participants who complete the programme will receive a Certificate of Completion from IITM Pravartak, Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras.

About IITM Pravartak

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a Section 8 company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators, and Control Systems (SNACS). We are hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro’s H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible and affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India’s leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by the Times of India Group.

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